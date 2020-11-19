[Jobs roundup] Partake in the entertainment business with these openings at BookMyShow

The world today is on the path to a gradual revival of industries back to the pre-COVID-19 times. One such industry is the media and entertainment industry.





While activities related to movie production had restarted few months ago, it was only until recently that the Government of India announced the opening of movie and art theatres.





However, BookMyShow Founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani believed in this even before. In an earlier conversation with YourStory, he said "There will be a digital transformation of cinema — TV will become on-demand, and cable will suffer the most. Experiential marketing will continue to be there."

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow

The one-stop-shop for every out-of-home entertainment need, BookMyShow is back on its feet and is now hiring. If you wish to work the startup, then check out these roles.

Product Manager

Experience needed: 3-4 years

As a product manager at BookMyShow, the candidate is expected to define and communicate their product’s vision, execution, goals, and own the results. They need to identify customers’ behaviour and needs through research and analysis, as well as strategically evolve and grow existing products and services to constantly deliver a better user experience. Their responsibility also include priortising features and tasks for the product using internal tools, tracking and frequently reviewing the product direction and work.





For more information, click here.

Database Administrator

Experience needed: 2-5 years

The candidate under this role is expected to manage various databases through multiple product lifecycle environments — from development to mission-critical production systems. They need to configure and maintain database servers and processes, including monitoring of system health and performance, to ensure high levels of performance, availability, and security. The candidate will be responsible for building database systems of high availability and quality, depending on each end user’s specialised role.





For more information, click here.

Senior Manager- Ad Sales

Experience needed: 8-10 years

The primary role of a senior manager for ad sales at BookMyShow includes researching and generating leads, making initial contact and meeting potential clients to accurately qualify the prospect. They are required to establish relationships with key brands and advertising agencies, and generate new leads, strategically developing digital media solutions to suit their objectives. The candidate also needs to work with management to develop effective sales strategies for revenue growth.





For more information, click here.

Senior Executive- Web Analytics

Experience needed: 4-5 years

The company is looking for someone to architect, design and implement effective digital analytics instrumentation strategy to capture web and mobile customer clickstream data as well as behavioral data and other relevant data. The candidate will extensively use clickstream tools such as GA, etc to draw insights on user behavior and trends. They are required to work with product, technology and marketing teams to identify gaps in the data capture strategy. Implement processes that ensure data consistency and accuracy.





For more information, click here.

Executive- Copywriter

Experience needed: not specified

The candidate must have excellent command over English with good writing skills, strong grammar, good communication and coordination skills. They will be primarily writing content for marketing and branding campaigns — mailers, notifications, ads, posters, banners etc. It is the candidate's responsibility to track trends and turn them in agile content. They will also be required to work closely with different teams in order to optimise the content.





For more information, click here.