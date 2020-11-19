Karnataka Govt announces STPI Export Awards for IT industry at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

The STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) IT Export awards were announced on Thursday at the 23rd edition of Karnataka's flagship annual technology event Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS2020).





The award — which has been conferred since the inception of the tech summit — is presented to the IT companies in different categories based on their performance and contribution to the industry.





Present during the ceremony was Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan — Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Minister for IT, BT — who said the awards will contribute towards the government's vision of "making India a software product nation."

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on Information Technology, Government of Karnataka, said, "IT companies are also evolving to adopt digital technologies faster, which demonstrates the resilience of the Indian IT industry.”

Kris Gopalakrishnan while delivering his opening remarks at the Bengaluru Tech Summit

Officials from STPI, state government, and academia judged the participants based on three primary categories — export, employment, and women empowerment.





The ceremony also saw other distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Omkar Rai, DG, STPI, Government of India, and Meena Nagaraj C.N, IAS, Director, Department of Electronics, IT & BT, and Managing Director, KITS, Government of Karnataka.





Here are the winners for various categories:

High Growth in IT/ITES Exports (Exports greater than Rs 5 crore and up to Rs 100 crore) - Cerium Systems Pvt. Ltd.

High Growth in IT/ITES Exports (Exports greater than Rs 100 crore and up to Rs 1000 crore) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

High Growth in IT/ITES Exports (Exports greater than Rs 1000 crore and up to Rs 2000 crore) - WM Global Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Highest New Jobs Creator (ITES) - WM Global Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Best/Top Performer (Mysuru Region) - L&T Technology Services Ltd.

Best/Top Performer (Mangaluru Region) - KarMic Design Pvt. Ltd.

Highest Exporter in Electronic Hardware (Tier II and III region) - Cyient DLM Pvt. Ltd.

Highest Exporter in Electronic Hardware (Bengaluru) - Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt. Ltd.

Highest New Jobs Creator (IT) - Standard Chartered Global Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

Highest Exports per Employee (IT) - Texas Instruments (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Highest Exports per Employee (ITES) - Altiostar Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

High Growth in Women Employment (IT) - Manipal Dot Net Pvt. Ltd., and Standard Chartered Global Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

High Growth in Women Employment (ITES) - FNF India Pvt. Ltd.

IT Pride of Karnataka (Exports greater than Rs 2000 crore and up to Rs 10000 crore)

Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd EIT Services India Pvt. Ltd. Goldman Sachs Services Pvt. Ltd. IBM India Pvt. Ltd. Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd. JP Morgan Services India Pvt. Ltd. Mindtree Ltd. Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd Robert Bosch Engineering & Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Samsung R&D Institute India- Bangalore Pvt. Ltd SAP Labs India Pvt. Ltd. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Tech Mahindra Ltd. VMware Software India Pvt. Ltd