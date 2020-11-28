[Matrix Moments] Avnish Bajaj on market gap, strategy, and how it helps startups

By Salonie Ganju|28th Nov 2020
In this week’s Matrix Moments, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Partner, Matrix Partners India, talks about how thin edge of the wedge can help founders get market share, and more.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

“Every founder is starting a business to tap a market. There are two aspects to be considered - one is the product-market fit (PMF), and the other is the go-to-market (GTM) avenue. While the former is your reward, the latter is your risk management strategy,” says Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Partner, Matrix Partners India in this week’s Matrix Moments, a podcast series run by the company. 


He further explains that PMF determines the success or failure of a startup, whereas GTM is your risk management strategy towards PMF. Businesses are aimed at filling a certain market gap, and products are built to address that gap. He warned that while it may sound easy, it is very hard to get everything right at the same time. 


“You need to first develop a product, and then aim it at the right place in the market, which is the GTM. And then hopefully the fit happens,” says Avnish. Taking to football as an analogy, Avnish explains that while the PMF is your goal, the GTM is the game to get to that goal. Who is passing the ball where, the offence and the defense, where you are on the field, and how you pass the ball between various phases of the businesses, is what will determine your success, he adds. 

Avnish Bajaj

Avnish Bajaj, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Managing Partner at Matrix Partners India

ALSO READ

[Matrix Moments] From passion to profession: how Harsh Jain realised Dream11

Thin edge of the wedge

The GTM strategy is a marketing approach and it is the internet world’s way of defining the 4Ps - price, placement, promotion, and product. How you position your product in the market, pricing decisions, and product promotion is what GTM signifies. It is important to analyse your customers’ or consumers’ pain points and then think about how best to position them. 


Avnish explains that in today’s world, one can combine the best practices of the enterprise side into a consumer company, and vice versa. 

“I think the best articulation of both PMF and GTM is thin edge of the wedge,” says Avnish. When I meet with founders who are pitching, besides their GTM strategy, I also ask them to highlight that one feature that they can build upon. 

“Take Zoom for example - their free 45-minute offering is a freemium model, and nothing but a thin edge of the wedge. Give something for free and then you can build on it,” Avnish says. 


Listen to this podcast here. 

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Clear head, deep heart, thick skin’ - how to harness design thinking for creative problem solving

Madanmohan Rao

Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's three-city vaccine tour

Aparajita Saxena

The unbearable heaviness of being WhiteHat Jr: tracing the startup’s journey since BYJU’S acquisition

Sohini Mitter

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
The road ahead for Mercedes Benz in India; Tracing WhiteHat Jr's journey since its acquisition by BYJU'S
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's three-city vaccine tour

Aparajita Saxena

‘Clear head, deep heart, thick skin’ - how to harness design thinking for creative problem solving

Madanmohan Rao

Growth themes of Flipkart for coming decade to focus on inclusion, entrepreneurship and sustainability

Thimmaya Poojary

The road ahead for Mercedes Benz in India; Tracing WhiteHat Jr's journey since its acquisition by BYJU'S

Team YS

[The Turning Point] Why two friends decided to start a milk revolution in non-metro towns with dairy startup Puresh Daily

Rashi Varshney

Indian economy claws back faster than expected in Q2; GDP contraction at 7.5 pc

Press Trust of India