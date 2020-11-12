With participation from 25+ countries BTS2020 is the hot seat for innovation and collaboration

More than 25 countries will participate in the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2020, India’s premier global technology conference led by the Government of Karnataka. –. The Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), an initiative of the Karnataka government’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology, BioTechnology and Science &Technology, helps establish alliances with leading technology and innovation hubs across the world. At BTS 2020, GIA country partners will curate sessions on IT, Biotech, Healthcare, AgriTech FinTech, Food & Nutrition, Cybersecurity, among others, and showcase disruptive technologies, strengths and collaboration opportunities from their countries.





On Monday, key ecosystem leaders from 10 countries participated in a press meet organised by the Government of Karnataka and the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T to highlight the global participation at BTS.





Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka, shared that under the GIA initiative, the government has on-going engagements with 20+ countries, which includes collaborations in areas of skilling, startup cooperation, bi-lateral exchange programmes, setting up of innovation and R&D hubs, soft landing programmes, and delegation visits, among others. He shared that global participation had increased from two countries in 2017 to 25+ countries in 2020.





Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Department, Govt of Karnataka, in his address, shared, “Bengaluru Tech Summit has grown from strength to strength with the cooperation and support of GIA partners. This has enabled the event to become truly global in every sense.” He highlighted that this year, the state government is looking to facilitate the signing of seven MoUs..

Three of these seven MoUs to be signed at BTS 2020 include:

The MoU between Center for Excellence of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Karnataka and Business Finland will focus on bi-lateral market access for startups, joint research programme for societal good and mutual student and faculty exchange programme.

The MoU between the Center of Excellence for Agri Innovation housed at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) with the World Startup Factory in the Netherlands will focus on a virtual market access programme for growth stage startups

The MoU between the Department of Electronics IT Bt and S&T and the Department of Commerce and Industry with Indiana Economic Development will focus on projects in Electric Vehicles and Medical Devices/Healthcare.





Dr Ashwath Narayan reiterated the significance of collaboration and technology and said that Bengaluru Tech Summit will provide a global platform to action them. “We are now working at a global level so that Karnataka consistently maintains its lead position in innovation, science and technology,” said the deputy chief minister.





At the event, leaders from GIA shared their perspective on the significance of a platform like Bengaluru Tech Summit for collaboration.





In his address, Barry O'Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India, shared that as a premier GIA partner, Australia will have a 180+ strong delegation of policy-makers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and academicians. He noted, “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of new technologies and innovating with trusted, like-minded countries on critical technologies to ensure a safe, secure and prosperous future for citizens. India is one of our closest partners on Science, Technology and Innovation.Together, as the two nations continue to forge new ties from cybersecurity to aerospace, Karnataka will be crucial to this growing partnership. At BTS 2020, we look forward to exploring further technology collaboration and showcase the impact of the Australia -India partnership.”





Jette Bjerrum, Consul General of Denmark in Bengaluru, said that it was for the first time that Denmark was participating at BTS as a GIA partner. “This is something we are proud and passionate about.” She added, “Smart cities in our innovation center have transformed from being a sub-sector to a platform. We are also looking at how we are going to collaborate and tap into the Next is Now at BTS.” The other big opportunity for collaboration is the healthcare sector, she noted.





“The tech sector in the UK has continued to grow amidst the COVID-19 crisis as is the case in India. This has shown how technology is continuing to drive our economies as we undergo Industrial Revolution 4.0,” shared Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, UK Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru. He shared that at BTS 2020, the sessions by Britain will focus on the use of technology to combat global climate change, showcase innovative tech companies from the UKand highlight how green finance can help companies in India tackling climate change.





Dr. Marjorie Vanbaelinghem, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, reiterated France’s expertise across deep tech, R&D, pharma, heavy industries, among others. She shared that France and India share a common vision for the Tech for Good initiative and inclusive safe technology. “AT BTS 2020, we hope to showcase why the Future of FinTech is French,” she said.

Achim Burkart, Consul General of Germany in Bengaluru, shared, “Given that COVID-19 has affected global collaboration significantly, BTS 2020 will be a significant force in bringing innovation technologies from across the world together, and could boost all important sectors that power global economies.” At the summit, the German tracks will focus on the areas of e-mobility, Indo-German startup collaboration and highlight innovation trends and opportunities in the region.





Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, noted that in addition to championing innovation and reiterating its significance, they would be leading an innovation-oriented panel on Israel and India technology transfer, the strength of the space agencies’ of the two countries as well as innovation in agriculture and life sciences. Gert Heijkoop, Consul General of The Netherlands, for Southern India, shared, “BTS is an important platform to enhance the partnership between the two countries. We are looking to sign two MoUs in cybersecurity and AgriTech, among others.” He added, “We are looking to provide the opportunity to support 50 Indian startups to soft land in The Netherlands and thereby the opportunity to expand in Europe.





Fanny von Heland, Counsellor, Innovation and Science, Embassy of Sweden in India, shared that Sweden and India have a long-standing co-operation in the space sector since 1986, which has continued to grow stronger . In recent times they have collaborated for the Chandrayaan mission and the upcoming Shukrayaan mission. “For the benefit of science, and innovation, we need to leverage space technology for a sustainable future. Together, we can make it happen.”





Sebastien Hug, Consul General of Switzerland in Bengaluru, CEO of Swissnex India, highlighted how BTS is accorded a lot of significance by the Swiss government. Katsumasa Maruo,Deputy Counsel-General of Japan in Bengaluru shared that cooperation between Japan and Bengaluru is very important, especially in relation to the startup sector and at BTS 2020, the sessions led by Japan would focus on the Japan-India startup hub and collaboration between the two countries in the areas of new energy and clean energy.

Key GIA highlights at BTS 2020

Avi Jorisch, entrepreneur, investor & author of ‘Thou Shalt Innovate’ at #BTS2020 to share Israel's innovative culture and how it can serve as a model for other countries.

International technology experts will be part of panel discussions and keynote sessions across all tracks. This includes Avi Jorisch, Managing Directors of German companies in India such as Robert Bosch India, Mercedes R&D India, Siemens India and Phillips; and the Director General of the Israel Space Agency.

Minister level delegations from key GIA partner countries are expected throughout the three-day summit. Ms. Annika Saarikko, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland; Ms. Karen Andrews, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Australia; Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth, UK; Prof. Andreas Pinkwart, Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy of the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany; and Mr. Cedric O, Secretary of State for the Digital Sector of France are some delegates who will be addressing the virtual gathering.





The 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 19, 2020.The three-day tech summit is expected to see participation from 100+ startups, 4000+ business delegates and more than 20000 visitors..





