Healthcare startup Portea Medical appoints Vaibhav Tewari as co-founder, board member

Portea Medical, the Bengaluru-based home healthcare startup, on Thursday announced it appointed Vaibhav Tewari as its co-founder and a member of the startup's board.





Since 2013, Vaibhav has been serving as the COO of Portea Medical. Along with co-founders Meena Ganesh and K Ganesh, he has been part of the leadership team at Portea, having been instrumental in conceptualising the startup, even before it was incorporated.

Vaibhav Tewari, Co-founder, Portea Medical, said, “I have seen Portea Medical grow from strength to strength, and have been associated with the organisation for over seven years now. It is like a plant that I have nurtured, and therefore, I am happy to step up into a higher capacity. I hope to contribute further to Portea’s growth in the times to come and diversify the range of services going forward with the management team.”

With over 20 years of experience in building new businesses across industries such as healthcare, business process outsourcing, technology, and supply chain management, Vaibhav is also actively involved in mentoring entrepreneurs and serves as a Board of Director, advisor, and mentor to many fast-growing companies across the internet, retail, consumer, and technology verticals.





Amidst the pandemic, Vaibhav conceptualised and executed remote monitoring solutions in partnership with state governments, RWAs, and corporates. This has not only reduced the burden on hospitals but also ensured that there are timely testing and detection of COVID-19, further enabling in-home isolation and treatment.

Vaibhav Tewari, Co-founder, Portea Medical

Speaking about the new development, Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical, said,

“Vaibhav has been with us since the very beginning and has seen Portea Medical through to what it is today. His strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic have helped us support over 170,000 people, who tested positive with consultations and monitoring at home."

"There has been a shift in consumer mindset with people willing to avail complex hospital-based procedures such as chemotherapy and dialysis at home... In addition to this, he has also co-led other initiatives such as the Portea COVID Armour. We look forward to better growth prospects going forward under this leadership,” Meena added.





Founded in July 2013, Portea Medical is a facilitator of in-home healthcare services in India and works with leading hospitals, experienced doctors, nurses, diagnostic centres, and others to improve health outcomes for patients.