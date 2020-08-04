Sequoia Capital India announces three new key appointments

Sequoia has inducted Ajey Gore, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and Shweta Rajpal Kohli who will look after the roles of technology, CMO and public policy, respectively.

By Thimmaya Poojary
4th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sequoia Capital India has announced key appointments to its team which also includes Gojek's former Group Chief Technology Officer Ajey Gore as Operating Partner – Technology.


Besides Ajey, the other inductions into Sequoia are Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as the Chief Marketing Officer, and Shweta Rajpal Kohli as Head of Public Policy.


In a post on Linkedin, Shailendra J Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, said, “At a time when technology is transforming the world and capital is abundant, the one thing that stands out for the very best startups or VC firms is the ability to attract and nurture extraordinary talent.”


Also Read

Rajan Anandan’s tips to startups on surviving the coronavirus crisis


He further added, “The most promising startups have choices of which VC to pick. We believe the very discerning and highest quality founders will increasingly select venture capital firms with the best operating team who can help them succeed.”


Ajey will work with the CTOs and CPOs of Sequoia’s portfolio companies to provide insight and expertise in building and scaling engineering, data science, product, and design functions.


Meanwhile, the current Director of Technology at Sequoia, Anandamoy 'Roy' Roychowdhary, who has led this function for the past seven years, will transition into a full-time investment advisory role as a Principal with the Surge team, focused on SaaS, AI, dev tools, and infrastructure investments.


Gayatri was previously Chief Marketing Officer at Star India where she led the marketing and also served as President, Consumer Strategy and Innovation. She will be based in Bengaluru.


In addition to her role at Sequoia, Gayatri will also work with Sequoia portfolio companies’ CMOs to help them launch and grow brands.


Shweta, who joins as Head of Public Policy, will be based in Delhi. Prior to this she was with Salesforce, where she was the Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for India and South Asia. Earlier in her career, she was the Head of Public Policy for Uber for India and South Asia.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Gin in a bottle: How this Goa-based startup is fomenting the gin revolution in India

Aparajita Saxena

This husband-wife duo’s startup VideoTap has raked in seven US patents in four years

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Video analytics platform Wobot raises $2.5M in pre-Series A round led by Sequoia India

Trisha Medhi

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray
Daily Capsule
Meet the Kargil War veteran now fighting for children's education
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Content platform Bolo Indya raises $300K pre-series A1 round

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Video analytics platform Wobot raises $2.5M in pre-Series A round led by Sequoia India

Trisha Medhi

Job search for work from home in India rises 442 pc during Feb-Jul: Report

Press Trust of India

MyGate CEO Vijay Arisetty speaks to Shradha Sharma about the need for ‘disciplined innovation’ and how handling crises as an IAF pilot has prepared him to help others during the pandemic

Team YS

UPI transactions hit a new high of 149 Cr in July

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SaaS startup inFeedo raises $700k in pre-Series A round from Y Combinator and others

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Aug 06 2020

Against All Odds Startup Summit

Virtual Platform
Sat Aug 08 2020

Retail Tech Masterclass

Zoom
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event