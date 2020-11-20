Serving a Digital-first India eBook celebrates the digital empowerment of rural India

Home to 70 percent of India’s population, rural economies have been a driving force in the country’s progress, contributing more than 46 percent to the national income. Over the last few years, technology has been a great enabler for rural development.





The government of India’s Digital India programme was instituted to transform India into a connected knowledge economy, and bring all its villages and gram panchayats into the digital fold.





While the public sector is implementing policies and programmes to achieve this, private companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS) have emerged as active participants in the digital empowerment of citizens in India’s small towns and villages, through its latest technologies.





Through partners and customers who use AWS resources and technologies for high performance computing, big data, artiﬁcial intelligence, machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) in their offerings for rural India, AWS has been able to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of people from these regions.





This compilation takes a look at four key areas – financial and social inclusion, digital agriculture, education and skill development, and healthcare. You will read about how AWS’ customers and partners are enabling farmers to increase crop yield across several states in India; providing essential remote neonatal care and COVID-19 monitoring; verifying the legitimacy of financial schemes aimed at lower-income groups; and providing last-mile impact in education in the remotest corners of the country, among others.





We are celebrating this contribution through the Serving a Digital-first India eBook– a snapshot of how various organisations in India are enabling innovation and digital empowerment across India through AWS technologies.





