ShareChat opens new technology centre in Silicon Valley

ShareChat, a leading Indian social media platform, opened a centre of excellence in Palo Alto, California, one of the leading technology hubs of the globe.

Called ShareChat Labs, this centre will focus on technology research in areas such as camera technology, video encoding, ML/AI and deep learning.

Gaurav Mishra, a former product leader at Uber has been hired by ShareChat for this centre, and will oversee product development at multiple levels for ShareChat and its short video platform Moj.





The focus for Gaurav will be on building a high performing product team with expertise in consumer product and ML/AI. Prior to this, he had co-founded Guruji.com, a search engine in regional language built for India, which was later acquired by Flipkart.





The new SVP-Product said, “This gives me immense pleasure to contribute to the movement of empowering language-first internet users. I have been a great believer of language-first approach in the internet space.”

ShareChat Founders (L to R): Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Singh and Ankush Sachdeva

On the opening of the new centre, ShareChat CEO and Co-founder Ankush Sachdeva said, “As we set-up ShareChat Labs to develop ground-breaking technology solutions to accelerate our ambition of building the most sophisticated content creation and distribution engine, we believe the talent ecosystem available in the Valley is going to play a major role.”

According to ShareChat, through the new centre, it will be able to devote greater attention on innovation and building new-age solutions, powered by machine learning, to enhance user experience through advanced camera capabilities, deeper visual understanding of the images/videos and stronger content recommendation.





The company will use these solutions to develop a content understanding of Indic languages due to variations in dialect, difference in writing script and contextual meaning.





ShareChat has over 160 million users, across 15 Indic languages. It recently launched Moj, a short-video app which presently has over 80 million users.

At ShareChat Labs, the company will use state of the art deep learning ML models to better personalise the user feed and detect unsafe content, hate speech, and fake news.