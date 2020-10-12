22 girls take over social media handles of corporates and diplomats to amplify gender equality

Twenty-two young girl changemakers from took over the social media accounts of several corporates, diplomats, and media houses to promote equality in opportunities for women to be decision makers, on the International Day of the Girl Child.





Helmed by development and humanitarian organisation, Plan India, participants with significant contributions to society were selected after a comprehensive screening process. They hail from nine states including New Delhi, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand.





Twenty-one-year-old Prajitha from Andhra Pradesh took over the social media handle of the High Commissioner of Canada, Nadir Patel while Kanchan (20) from Bihar used the platform of the Embassy of Czech Republic, Mercy (19) worked on social sites of the European Union, and Deeksha (20) from Uttarakhand worked with the Embassy of France.





Pooja who has worked actively to ensure that girls do not drop out of schools in Rajasthan took over the sites of the Embassy of the Netherlands. The 21-year old believes, “Lack of education makes girls vulnerable to marriage, violence, and abuse. We must ensure girls stay in schools.’’





Janne Einola, Country Manager of H&M India commented, “Being inclusive and diverse in our teams can contribute to our innovations and creativity. I’m happy to be a part of the Social Media Girls Takeover campaign by Plan India as initiatives like these give the girls a much-needed platform. For us, as a community, it gives us a chance to come together to celebrate equality.





Notable sports personalities and artists like Kamakshi Khanna, the Mallik sisters, Ria Patiala and Tania Sachdev also joined the initiative to raise awareness through interactive story-telling sessions.





Part of the Girls Get Equal campaign, Girls’ Takeovers went virtual for the first time due to the need for social distancing amid COVID-19. Started in 2016, young girls have taken over notable positions including those of Presidents, Ambassadors, CEOs and Chief Editors.





Aimed at increasing support for female leadership and equal access to education, health, socio-economic and political participation, the global campaign took place in over 65 countries where hundreds of young girls took over physical and digital platforms.