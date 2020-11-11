Sputnik V vaccine 92pc effective on COVID-19: Russia institute

By Press Trust of India|11th Nov 2020
On August 11, 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, being developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent.


The confirmation is based on the first interim data from the largest randomised, placebo-controlled Phase-III clinical trials in Russia, involving 40,000 volunteers, a press release from Gamaleya and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.


The trials evaluated the efficacy among over 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection.

As a result of a statistical analysis of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo, indicating that the Sputnik V vaccine had an efficacy rate of 92 percent after the second dose, the release said.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy's upon regulatory approval in India.
Coronavirus

ALSO READ

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine boosts share price of Uber, MakeMyTrip

On August 11, 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.


Separately, in September, the vaccine was first administered to a group of volunteers from the 'red zones' of Russian hospitals.


The observation of additional 10,000 vaccinated volunteers, representing medics and other high-risk groups under the civil use of the vaccine out of clinical trials, also confirmed the vaccines efficacy rate of over 90 percent.


As of November 11, as part of the clinical trials in Russia's 29 medical centres, more than 20,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and over 16,000 volunteers with the first and the second dose of the vaccine.


Additionally, as on the date, no unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research.


Some of those vaccinated had short-term minor adverse effects such as pain at the injection site, flu-like syndrome, including fever, weakness, fatigue, and headache.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Gamaleya Centre, said the publication of the interim results of the post-registration clinical trials that convincingly demonstrate Sputnik V vaccines efficacy gives way to mass vaccination in Russia against COVID-19 in the coming weeks."

Thanks to the production scale-up at new manufacturing sites, Sputnik V vaccine would soon be available for a wider population, he said.


"This will break the current trend and lead to an eventual decrease in COVID-19 infection rates, first in Russia, then globally," he said.


Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Monday said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This footwear seller went from being cash-strapped during the lockdown to earning 1.2 cr during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

How Lenovo’s end-to-end IT management services enable businesses to focus on what they do best

Team YS

[Funding alert] FrontRow raises $3.2M from Lightspeed, Elevation, and Deepika Padukone

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneurship lessons from Ashish Hemrajani; Amazon Prime Video enters sports streaming in India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Competition Commission clears Google buying 7.7 pc stake in Jio

Press Trust of India

Online used car marketplace CARS24 to buyback ESOPs worth Rs 35 Cr

Press Trust of India

This footwear seller went from being cash-strapped during the lockdown to earning 1.2 cr during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

Team YS

[TechSparks 2020] Robust tech and architecture helps Zoom support over 3 trillion meeting minutes in a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: These 5 Bollywood celebrities have invested in startups in 2020

Trisha Medhi

What value does a CFO bring to your company? Amazon India’s Raghav Rao breaks it down

Vani Kola

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter