Share how technology helped you survive and thrive in the pandemic & win a chance for exclusive mentorship from industry experts

In the last few months, the pandemic has tested the resilience, innovation and adaptability of businesses. For small and medium businesses (SMBs), which form 60 percent of the global workforce, the challenges were more pronounced.





Digital tools have played a key role in helping SMBs across all aspects of business, from communicating with employees and customers, to conducting sales. In August this year, Deloitte released a report on Digital Tools in Crisis and Recovery: Small and Medium Business Report. In the report, of the 4,300 SMBs surveyed across 17 countries, 77 percent said that they had started using, or increased their usage of digital tools in the pandemic. Additionally, the report added that SMBs which increased digital tools’ usage were 3.5x more likely to sell new products.





Another report by Cisco shows that SMB digitalisation could aid in India’s economic recovery and add $158-216 billion to India’s GDP by 2024. The report also adds that the revenue and productivity of digitally mature SMBs are twice those of businesses that are not proactive about digitalisation.

Smart businesses are strong businesses

These findings have shown that digital-forward SMBs are better placed to handle market volatility more efficiently. In fact, a number of studies have validated that investing in productivity, communication and collaboration tools can help organisations achieve cost savings of 15 -25 percent.





Resilient organisations are backed by robust digital solutions which enable a diverse workforce to work together seamlessly, productively and securely, while communicating effectively.





And Microsoft’s suite of digital solutions tick these boxes. A recent survey has ranked Microsoft as the top video collaboration company. This comes as no surprise since SMBs look for factors such as ease of use, trustworthiness and customer experience when choosing digital solutions.

