Share how technology helped you survive and thrive in the pandemic & win a chance for exclusive mentorship from industry experts

By Team YS|12th Nov 2020
The best entries on how they leveraged Microsoft solutions to stay resilient during the pandemic will enable SMBs to win exclusive mentoring sessions with senior industry experts on how to grow and scale a business.
In the last few months, the pandemic has tested the resilience, innovation and adaptability of businesses. For small and medium businesses (SMBs), which form 60 percent of the global workforce, the challenges were more pronounced.


Digital tools have played a key role in helping SMBs across all aspects of business, from communicating with employees and customers, to conducting sales. In August this year, Deloitte released a report on Digital Tools in Crisis and Recovery: Small and Medium Business Report. In the report, of the 4,300 SMBs surveyed across 17 countries, 77 percent said that they had started using, or increased their usage of digital tools in the pandemic. Additionally, the report added that SMBs which increased digital tools’ usage were 3.5x more likely to sell new products.


Another report by Cisco shows that SMB digitalisation could aid in India’s economic recovery and add $158-216 billion to India’s GDP by 2024. The report also adds that the revenue and productivity of digitally mature SMBs are twice those of businesses that are not proactive about digitalisation.

Smart businesses are strong businesses

These findings have shown that digital-forward SMBs are better placed to handle market volatility more efficiently. In fact, a number of studies have validated that investing in productivity, communication and collaboration tools can help organisations achieve cost savings of 15 -25 percent.


Resilient organisations are backed by robust digital solutions which enable a diverse workforce to work together seamlessly, productively and securely, while communicating effectively.


And Microsoft’s suite of digital solutions tick these boxes. A recent survey has ranked Microsoft as the top video collaboration company. This comes as no surprise since SMBs look for factors such as ease of use, trustworthiness and customer experience when choosing digital solutions.

Here’s a chance to win exclusive mentorship opportunities

Microsoft would like to recognise the resilience shown by small businesses through this crisis. Here’s calling all Indian SMBs to share their stories.


If your SMB’s story is among the top five entries, you could be mentored by senior industry experts on key aspects of running a business, including leadership, finance, international marketing, technology, cloud marketing and sales excellence.


Not only will these sessions encompass practical knowledge from senior experts with a 360 degree view of the entire ecosystem, their insights can prove invaluable as you navigate the road to recovery. For businesses looking to get to the next level, this kind of one-on-one interaction is definitely not to be missed.


The top entries will also be showcased as video case studies. Your story will be featured on YourStory.com and can inspire millions across the globe.


All you need to do is to tell us: As an SMB, how have Microsoft’s solutions helped you successfully ride the storm? We are looking to hear from small and medium enterprises which have used any of the following to overcome specific challenges in their business: Windows 10 Pro Devices with Microsoft solutions (excluding Surface devices), Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019, or Microsoft Teams.


