[TechSparks 2020] MAKERS India track highlights: Increasing diversity in India’s workforce and narrowing the investment gap

After five days of invigorating keynote speeches, fireside chats, panel discussions, and masterclasses, YourStory's flagship startup-tech summit TechSparks 2020 has come to an end. MAKERS India, the digital media platform building a community that empowers women to succeed in the workforce, participated in TechSparks 2020’s first virtual edition.

Topics such as investment disparity, lack of women in tech entrepreneurship, women in leadership, and acing the work-life harmony were discussed at length by industry leaders.

Here are the key highlights from the four roundtables that took place under the MAKERS India track at TechSparks 2020.

Narrowing the investment disparity gap

The first roundtable was held on the topic ‘Narrowing the investment disparity gap’. The panellists were Shilpa Kumar, Partner at Omidyar Network India; Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub; Preksha Kaparwan, Co-founder and CMO, Alphaa AI; and Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, Niramai Health Analytix.





The speakers discussed factors that have contributed towards widening the disparity between male and female founders when it comes to raising capital for their respective businesses, and the measures that can bridge the gap.





Read more here.

Doubling down on diversity and inclusion in the workplace

Next up was the pertinent issue of ‘Doubling down on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.’ The concept of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) at workplaces has been around for decades now, but its implementation is still questionable, even in the biggest corporates. With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we work, it has become even more imperative for employers to be equitable by respecting their employees’ unique needs, perspectives, and potential.





To discuss this further, the MAKERS India roundtable gathered eminent speakers such as Tina Vinod, Head - Diversity, Inclusion and Social Change at ThoughtWorks India; Anannya Parekh, Founder and CEO, Inner Goddess and the Big Sister Programme; Sujith Kumar, AVP and HR Business Leader, Infosys Ltd; and Lianna Brinded, Head of Yahoo Finance UK and Global Lead of PACE Employee Programme, Verizon Media.





Read more here.

Maggie Inbamuthiah, Managing Director at AnitaB.org India; Prashanti Bodugum, Vice President, Technology and Chennai Center Head, Walmart Global Tech; and Sheenam Ohrie, Dell Digital and APJ CIO Leader, Dell Technologies. The session was moderated by Madhurima Agarwal, Director - Engineering Programmes and Leader - NetApp Excellerator, NetApp in a roundtable discussion at TechSparks 2020

Unlocking the power of women in tech

Another topic that was widely discussed was the representation of women in tech. While an increasing number of young women are joining the tech workforce, the middle and senior management level is still largely dominated by men.





To discuss this critical issue, a roundtable on ‘Unlocking the power of women in tech’ was hosted by MAKERS India with senior ecosystem leaders such as Maggie Inbamuthiah, Managing Director at AnitaB.org India; Prashanti Bodugum, Vice President, Technology and Chennai Center Head, Walmart Global Tech; and Sheenam Ohrie, Dell Digital and APJ CIO Leader, Dell Technologies. The session was moderated by Madhurima Agarwal, Director - Engineering Programmes and Leader - NetApp Excellerator, NetApp.





Read more here.

Women building for women

MAKERS India concluded with a power-packed roundtable on ‘Women building for women.’ Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro; Neha Bagaria, CEO and Founder, JobsForHer; and Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder, Mamaearth broke down the reasons why India’s economy lacks female participation.





Read more here.





