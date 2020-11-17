[TechSparks 2020] How NetApp is powering innovation and growth in an era of digital transformation

Global and Indian enterprises alike are turning to cloud solutions in search of business continuity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud-based technology and applications have made it possible to optimise external and internal strategies for established enterprises, as well as younger businesses, that may not be able to afford a big IT budget.





During his talk on ‘Powering Innovation and Growth in an Era of Digital Transformation’ at YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks 2020, Ravi Chhabria, MD, NetApp India, said:

“Due to COVID-19, the short-term focus was on ensuring business continuity through cost optimisation, remote work enablement, and remote customer engagement. But now, we are in the medium-term, and the focus is on business transformation through building resilience, digitising customer experience, accelerating digital product and service innovation, building digital value chain, and more.”

According to him, cloud, software and data-focused projects can enable these transformations and are resilient in the new normal economic environment.

How NetApp works

NetApp, a cloud-led, data-centric software business, applies its software innovation to help customers thrive in a hybrid cloud world. It offers cloud data services for the management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments.





“We bring the simplicity and flexibility of the cloud to the enterprise data centre, and also bring enterprise data services to the public cloud,” Ravi said.





The trend of adopting cloud computing and software is picking pace in the country. According to a report on the impact of COVID-19 on IT spending by IDC, about 64 percent of Indian organisations are expected to increase demand for cloud computing. About 56 percent are expected to increase demand for cloud software to support the new normal.

Ravi explained how NetApp works with SAP, saying that NetApp “stands at the core” of SAP HANA’s enterprise cloud platform. SAP HANA is a database management system that stores and retrieves data as requested by applications.

“NetApp also stands at the core of SAP when it runs on Azure and AWS. This strategy helps build and deploy new applications on the public, hybrid, and multi-cloud,” Ravi added.





NetApp’s focus on software innovation extends to its partnerships with deep-tech startups. Through NetApp Excellerator — NetApp’s global startup programme — the organisation works with startups on cutting-edge technologies and takes them globally by providing access to NetApp’s customers.

