Vedantu's Vamsi Krishna on the secrets of building an engaging edtech platform

Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna spoke about the learning experience and the two pillars that help measure the success of an edtech platform.





ZebPay relaunched in India after a two-year hiatus post RBI’s cryptocurrency ban, now reaping the benefits of Bitcoin’s rising popularity.





GGV Capital's Hans Tung and Udaan's Sujeet Kumar discussed how founders were adapting to help their businesses thrive amidst COVID-19.





Gnani.ai Co-founder and CEO Ganesh Gopalan at TechSparks 2020

Bengaluru-based conversational AI company Gnani.ai’s CEO Ganesh Gopalan says bots are becoming more and more ‘humanoid.’





Delhi startup Nanoclean pivoted to face masks amidst COVID-19 and the startup has now garnered a government grant of Rs 1.3 crore.





Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director, Uber

Manikandan Thangarathnam reveals why he joined Uber, how technology can solve for modern challenges, and Uber’s plans for the future.





Gaurav Sharma, MD, Obeetee

Obeetee built its legacy as one of India’s largest handmade carpet and rug makers, with the brand working with 20,000 artisans.





Siya Tayal

Siya Tayal has founded Project I am Enough and My Own Bag, which promote body positivity and an eco-conscious lifestyle, respectively.





