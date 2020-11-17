Vedantu's Vamsi Krishna on the secrets of building an engaging edtech platform
How to build an engaging edtech platform
Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna spoke about the learning experience and the two pillars that help measure the success of an edtech platform.
Return of crypto trading startup ZebPay
ZebPay relaunched in India after a two-year hiatus post RBI’s cryptocurrency ban, now reaping the benefits of Bitcoin’s rising popularity.
Bringing out the best in startup founders
GGV Capital's Hans Tung and Udaan's Sujeet Kumar discussed how founders were adapting to help their businesses thrive amidst COVID-19.
Making AI-enabled customer service humane
Bengaluru-based conversational AI company Gnani.ai’s CEO Ganesh Gopalan says bots are becoming more and more ‘humanoid.’
How Nanoclean is fighting COVID-19
Delhi startup Nanoclean pivoted to face masks amidst COVID-19 and the startup has now garnered a government grant of Rs 1.3 crore.
Manikandan Thangarathnam on choosing Uber
Manikandan Thangarathnam reveals why he joined Uber, how technology can solve for modern challenges, and Uber’s plans for the future.
A homegrown business of carpets
Obeetee built its legacy as one of India’s largest handmade carpet and rug makers, with the brand working with 20,000 artisans.
A teen changemaker leading by example
Siya Tayal has founded Project I am Enough and My Own Bag, which promote body positivity and an eco-conscious lifestyle, respectively.
