Wipro announces major organisational revamp

Wipro has announced a major organisational restructuring with streamlining of business units and geographies under its new CEO Thierry Delaporte.

In an email to employees, which has been viewed YourStory, Wipro CEO said it will replace its current structure of seven strategic business units, service lines and nine geographies with four Strategic Market Units (SMUs) and two Global Business Lines (GBLs).

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte

Thierry, who was previously with Capgemini, was appointed as CEO in July this year and took over Abidali Neemuchwala.

On the new model, Thierry said, “For long now, our growth has been largely dependent on the US market. It is important that we broad base our growth. The new model seeks to achieve just this. Besides ensuring adequate sector and domain focus in our go-to-market and execution, the new operating model will help drive growth in non-US markets.”

He added the current complex delivery structure with multiple delivery units will be replaced by a simple delivery model that will yield economies of scale. These changes will be effective January 1, 2021.





The four strategic market units are Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe, and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 are organised by sectors, Europe and APMEA are structured by countries.





The two Global Business Lines: iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering & Application Services) and iCORE (Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk & Enterprise Cyber Security Services).





This reorganisation will also see leadership changes. Srini Pallia will lead Americas 1, Angan Guha Americas 2, and N S Bala APMEA. The leader for Europe will be appointed in the coming weeks. Rajan Kohli will lead iDEAS and Nagendra Bandaru, iCORE.





Jatin Dalal will continue to head Finance, Saurabh Govil - Human Resources, Deepak Acharya - Legal, and Ajay Bhaskar - Strategy and Transformation.

These changes will also see exits of certain management personnel, including B M Bhanumurthy and Anand Padmanabhan, who will retire over the next few quarters. Other executives like Milan Rao and Bill Stith will be moving out of Wipro.

“The structural changes I outline today are critical to accelerate our growth and reclaim our leadership position in the pantheon of global IT services companies,” the CEO said.