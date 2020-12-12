An AI-enabled app to keep you safe online; Inside Bharat's growing love for short-form video content
An app to keep you safe online
Launched by Lucideus Technologies, SAFE Me is a cyber-risk quantification app that helps you improve cybersecurity awareness.
Decoding the popularity of short-form content
A RedSeer report reveals that short-form is the fastest-growing content in India, with Tier II cities recording a 25 percent jump.
Transitioning to remote working post-COVID-19
Delhi-based co-working startup Awfis has launched Powered by Awfis and Awfis@Home to enable smoother transition to remote working.
Plant-based chicken dinners
Mumbai-based Blue Tribe provides plant-based meat and is fast emerging as a gamechanger for the Indian alt-meat industry.
Inside Twitter's strategy to fight hate
Twitter India MD, Manish Maheswari, says the company is making the micro-blogging platform a safe space, free of hate and abuse.
Upholding traditional skills and designs
Vishakha Sethi started Delhi-based clothing brand Shrutkirti to keep traditional Indian designs alive and uplift women karigars.
Quenching Mumbai's thirst amid COVID-19
The volunteers from the Ismaili Kurla Jamat Khana have been distributing clean drinking water across Mumbai since the lockdown.
From an Ayurveda hospital to a consumer brand
S Sajikumar launched Dhathri Ayurveda as a consumer brand in 2003. Today, it has a GMV of up to Rs 8 crore per month.
