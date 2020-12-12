An AI-enabled app to keep you safe online; Inside Bharat's growing love for short-form video content

Launched by Lucideus Technologies, SAFE Me is a cyber-risk quantification app that helps you improve cybersecurity awareness.





A RedSeer report reveals that short-form is the fastest-growing content in India, with Tier II cities recording a 25 percent jump.





Amit Ramani, Founder and CEO of Awfis

Delhi-based co-working startup Awfis has launched Powered by Awfis and Awfis@Home to enable smoother transition to remote working.





Mumbai-based Blue Tribe provides plant-based meat and is fast emerging as a gamechanger for the Indian alt-meat industry.





Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari

Twitter India MD, Manish Maheswari, says the company is making the micro-blogging platform a safe space, free of hate and abuse.





Vishakha Sethi started Delhi-based clothing brand Shrutkirti to keep traditional Indian designs alive and uplift women karigars.





The team of volunteers

The volunteers from the Ismaili Kurla Jamat Khana have been distributing clean drinking water across Mumbai since the lockdown.





Sajikumar, Founder and MD, Dhathri Ayurveda

S Sajikumar launched Dhathri Ayurveda as a consumer brand in 2003. Today, it has a GMV of up to Rs 8 crore per month.





