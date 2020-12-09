Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up to launch online influencer led marketplace Socialswag

By Sindhu Kashyaap|9th Dec 2020
Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati's new influencer led online marketplace, called ​Socialswag​, will enable consumers to connect with celebrities, influencers, bloggers, and others through personal interactions.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati on Wednesday announced they are coming together to create India’s first influencer led online marketplace called ​Socialswag​. The platform is set to be launched in February 2021.


The platform will enable consumers to connect with celebrities, influencers, bloggers, and other inspirational individuals through personal interactions and learning forums. The statement shared by the duo said by combining entertainment and learning, the app will enable interactions in multiple ways - masterclasses, live-chats, shout-outs, and virtual selfies to name a few.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

ALSO READ

Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati on starting YouTube Channel South Bay

Talking about the app, actor Akshay Kumar ​commented and said,

​“I have seen so many opportunities in the digital domain this year and I believe being able to connect with fans through this platform with some of our products like my Masterclass or a Virtual Selfie will give not only me, but all my peers an additional opportunity to closely connect with fans in these changing times.”

Socialswag is designed to focus on education and entertainment. The duo added that while there have been many fan engagement apps launched in the market over the last few months, the coming together of the two actors promises to deliver a unique experience to the consumer.


Commenting on this new venture, Rana Daggubati said, ​

“This is a very fast growing space and I’m super excited to be partnering with Akshay sir. We will bring the best of sports, entertainment, and vocational opportunities to this platform and look to make it best-in-class. Our launch with our first few products will be in the first quarter of next year and the team is working towards making the fan experience a unique one for the global Indian audience.”

Earlier this year, Rana also launched a new platform called South Bay. The YouTube channel features exciting and quirky content for the audience.


Similarly, many other actors started their entrepreneurial journey this year. Actor Alia Bhatt announced the launch of her startup Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable children’s wear brand. Actor Suniel Shetty also launched FTC Talent to train, curate, and connect talent in the entertainment and media space. The startup also won PM Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Challenge.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Burger King India IPO shares allotment today

Thimmaya Poojary

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

[Product Roadmap] Started with 100 loans a month, how StashFin grew to process 150 loans an hour

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei raises $7M for new venture

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19; Top fintech apps of 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt announces major schemes: PM-WANI, data centres, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, data connectivity

Rashi Varshney

India drops to 9th spot in global spam call tally, Gujarat gets max calls: Truecaller

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei raises $7M for new venture

Press Trust of India

Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: FinMin

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Customer service platform Richpanel raises investment from Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan

PIL in HC for regulating operations of techfin firms like Facebook, Google, Amazon

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter