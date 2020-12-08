Amazon to host Small Business Day on December 12

By Rashi Varshney|8th Dec 2020
Amazon's Small Business Day will give customers the opportunity to discover and purchase products from startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans, and local shops, and help these small businesses sustain their accelerated business growth.
Amazon India will host its the fourth edition of its sale event Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 starting from midnight on December 12, 2020.


On Small Business Day, products across categories, including work from home essentials; safety and hygiene supplies; wall décor and hangings such as Lippan art work from Bhuj and Dhokhra craft from Chhattisgarh; eco-friendly products like vegan leather accessories; kitchenware; sports essentials; and Christmas special products, will be available on the marketplace, among many more.


The e-commerce major said that the specially curated online event will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase products from startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops and it will be instrumental in supporting these small businesses sustain their accelerated business growth.


Amazon said it was also launching a one-day cashback offer of 10 percent on digital payments for customers. Additionally, Amazon has tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

 

Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India said:

 “The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India, and especially small businesses. At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our seven lakh+ sellers to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming Small Business Day, we want to create an opportunity for SMB and B2B sellers to generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note”.

 

Amazon,Black Friday

Image Source: Shutterstock

In its third year now, Small Business Day has been helpful for Indian SMBs in driving growth. On Small Business Day that was held on June 27, 2020, on the occasion of the UN MSME Day, close to 45,000 sellers received an order and over 2,600 sellers witnessed their highest sales ever during the event.

Artisans and weavers who sell through Amazon Karigar witnessed a growth of 4.5X during Small Business Day in June. Women entrepreneurs under the Saheli programme witnessed a 5X growth. Similarly, brands and startups under Launchpad grew by 1.6X over their average sales, Amazon said.

 In addition to Small Business Day, Amazon also announced that it will celebrate All India Handicrafts Week 2020 from December 8-14. The event is curated to increase awareness about indigenously produced handicrafts from different parts of the country.


As part of the celebration, Amazon India will create an exclusive storefront to showcase 80K+ traditional handicrafts and handlooms products while highlighting stories of artisans and their works, bringing them once step closer to the consumers.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

