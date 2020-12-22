How the Audi Q2 combines power and style to be a true luxury all-rounder

Audi Q2, launched in October 2020, is the perfect car for both, everyday driving and adventure trips, making it a luxury all-rounder. The bold design with sublime cuts and creases strike a chord with customers looking to make a statement. The Audi Q2 is engineered for every need. It is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that delivers an impressive 190hp.

Packing a punch with top-notch features

The Audi Q2 comes loaded with a thoughtful design, plush interiors, and a long list of features which are only part of the appeal. Coupled with its solid engine and modern engineering techniques, the Audi Q2 is an exciting drive.





The Audi Q2’s 2.0-TFSI engine powers from 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds, the seven-speed S-tronic dual clutch transmission facilitates quick and slick shifts, its state-of the-art quattro permanent all-wheel drive system creates excellent traction and grip, and the four-link suspension and progressive steering all make for the kind of drive that you’ve always been looking for.

Stunning exteriors

Engineering aside, the Audi Q2 comes with a stellar design that help you make a statement wherever you go. Its strong Single frame grill and octagonal design with large inlets and the eye-catching low roof design will surely make heads turn.





Moreover, the high shoulder line in the vehicle converges into a long roof spoiler and a diffuser that gives the Q2 a classy and sporty coupe look. The car has a height of 1,548 mm, a width of 1,805 mm, and a length of 4,318 mm, along with a wheelbase of 2,593 mm.





What’s more? At an additional Rs 1.5 lakh, you can also get a panoramic glass sunroof.

The inside story

The Audi Q2 is fitted with a sporty driver’s seat that has a high entry and seating position, offering you all-round visibility. The interiors are luxurious, with plush upholstery, and strike the right balance between elegance with comfort. There’s plenty of storage compartments available in all seats along with a mammoth 355 litres in the luggage compartment. This can also be expanded to 1,000 litres.





The two-zone air conditioner ensures customised temperature settings for the driver and the passenger.





The Audi Virtual Cockpit has a high resolution of 31.24 cms, 1440 x 540-pixel TFT display, Inlays in Ambient lighting that offers 10 colours. The lighting is elegant and subtle and can be varied using the MMI (multi-media interface).





The Audi Phone Box charges your phone wirelessly and ensures you remain connected on the go. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the high-resolution TFT MMI, you can take work and play along with you wherever you go.





Another distinctive feature of the Audi Q2 is its futuristic elements. The MMI system, positioned high on the instrument panel for ease of use, offers controls using natural language operation and integrated MMI search. You can navigate, make or receive calls, listen to music, and access third-party apps with the MMI menu. The powerful Audi Sound System has 10 loudspeakers, including a subwoofer and a six-channel amplifier that produces 180 watts.

Peace of Mind offering

Going beyond sales, Audi offers the best ownership experience and has an innovative offering known as the ‘Peace of Mind’ package. This comes bundled with a five-year Comprehensive Service Package, an exchange bonus of INR 1.25 lakhs and 2+3 years each extended warranty and road-side assistance.

myAudi Connect

The feather in the cap is the latest version of myAudi Connect. The app’s latest version offers additional functions, including a login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support, and in a secure and compliant framework. Customers will also get access to features, including augmented reality, placement of test drive requests, product brochures and service cost calculators among others.

In a nutshell

The Audi Q2 is loaded with features usually included as part of more premium models, for an incredible price— starting Rs 34.99 lakh ex-showroom.