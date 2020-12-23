DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2021

By Press Trust of India|23rd Dec 2020
A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to the winning startup in each area and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each will be awarded to one winning incubator and one winning accelerator as well.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited applications for National Startup Awards 2021, to recognise innovations focussed towards indigenisation of key products, an official statement said on Tuesday.


Acknowledging the efforts, initiatives and resilience demonstrated by the startups over the period of unprecedent challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, additional categories have been introduced to the awards, it said.

The applications for the awards are open till January 31, 2021.

"The awards for startups will be given in 49 areas classified into 15 broad sectors," it added.


The 15 sectors include Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Drinking Water, Education and Skill Development, Energy, Enterprise Systems, Environment, FinTech, Food Processing, Health and Wellness, Industry 4.0, Security, Space, Transport and Travel.


In addition, there are six special awards for startups from educational institutions, making impact in rural areas, women entrepreneurs, potential for import substitution, innovation for combatting COVID-19 and content delivery in Indic languages. It will also reward exceptional incubator and accelerator as key building blocks of a robust startup ecosystem.

startup

Image Source: Shutterstock

The winner and two runners up will also be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders.


DPIIT had initiated the first-ever National Startup Awards in 2019 with a view to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products.

The details of the application process may be seen at www.startupindia.gov.in


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

