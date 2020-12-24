EY to hire 9,000 professionals in India in 2021 in various technology roles

By Press Trust of India|24th Dec 2020
EY will hire individuals from the STEM background and in areas including AI/ML, cybersecurity, analytics, and other emerging technologies.
Global professional services organisation EY on Thursday announced that it would be inducting in 2021 about 9,000 new hires in India.


These will be in various technology roles across all member firms including the global delivery centres, to expand its digital capabilities and help organisations solve their "complex end-to-end business transformation challenges", it said in a statement.

These hires will be from the STEM background and in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, analytics and other emerging technologies.

Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India, said: "We are making bold investments in our organization particularly in technology, data and through strategic acquisitions while continuing to expand our alliance and ecosystem relationships."


"Today, our clients, both in government and private businesses, are embarking on technology-led transformation and we are supporting them in this journey.


With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year", he said.

EY in India has over 50,000 people working in all member firms including global delivery centres.
partnership

Image Source: Shutterstock

Currently, 36 percent of all EY India employees are from the STEM background, it said.


EY said it has a holistic approach to digital transformation and innovation embedded across all its service offerings and sectors, including several proprietary digital tools and solutions such as EY Asterisk (supply chain planning solutions), and EY Symphony (integrated governance, risk, controls, and compliance platform).


Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said EY in India is developing a broader range of new digital proprietary tools and solutions which it is looking to take to scale across organisations and geographies.


Earlier in November 2020, EY India said it has acquired Spotmentor Technologies, an AI-enabled upskilling and reskilling platform, for an undisclosed amount.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

