Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will invest $150 million to set up a global digital hub in Hyderabad

By Thimmaya Poojary|16th Dec 2020
The digital hub of Fiat Chrysler in Hyderabad will hire around 1,000 professionals who will work on cutting edge technologies
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), a global automaker has announced its plan to invest $150 million to set up a new Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, which will create nearly 1000 cutting-edge technology jobs.


FCA ICT India, FCA’s new innovation and technology development facility, will be the company’s largest digital hub outside of North America and EMEA. The new jobs at this facility will be created by the end of 2021 with plans to increase hiring over the next two to three years.


The Global Digital Hub will serve as a ‘transformation and innovation engine’ for FCA, drive global IT strategy, and deliver excellence through a robust platform, technology and service centers of excellence.

Fiat Jeep

Fiat Jeep Image source: company website

The Global Digital Hub will focus on building strategic competencies in niche technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies, among others.


FCA has been expanding its manufacturing and engineering footprint across India for the past two decades, and the new global digital hub in Hyderabad marks FCA’s continued commitment to tap into India’s world class digital and IT talent.


“In the digital era, data is the new currency. Our goal is to build an innovation powerhouse that harnesses the intelligence enabled by data to build exciting new products and services to deliver at the speed of our customers’ expectations,” said Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, FCA, North America and Asia Pacific.


She said one of the key objectives of FCA ICT India will be to digitalise every aspect of FCA’s automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies.


On the decision to locate this centre in Hyderabad, the company said availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role.


The Global Digital Hub will also expand FCA’s relationships with several ecosystem partners, including strategic partners, startups, digital accelerators and universities, to accelerate its innovation agenda.


“We are working closely with strategic technology partners to accelerate our talent and competency ramp-up at FCA ICT India,” Karim Lalani, Director and Head of FCA ICT India.


FCA has a major presence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with headquarters in Mumbai, and employs over 3,000 people. With the Global Digital Hub, FCA will be expanding its presence in Telangana. The company has a joint venture vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. The company’s engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

