Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of MSME dues

By Press Trust of India|11th Dec 2020
As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced in May this year, MSME dues from central government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) should have been paid in 45 days.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the situation about outstanding payments to micro, small and medium enterprises, especially by CPSEs and central government agencies.

Top officials, including Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda, MSME Secretary AK Sharma, among others, were present in the meeting.

As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced in May this year, MSME dues from central government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) should have been paid in 45 days.


"Since the month of May 2020, regular follow-up and concerted efforts have been made by the Government of India, particularly by the MSME Ministry, for payment of these dues. Particular focus was placed on CPSEs and central government agencies for payment of dues to MSMEs," an official statement said.


As a result, over Rs 21,000 crore of MSME dues have been paid in the past seven months by central government agencies and CPSEs, it added.


The statement by the MSME ministry said the highest level of procurement was achieved in October of over Rs 5,100 crore and payment of over Rs 4,100 crore.


It further said, going by the reports received in the first 10 days of November, this level of performance is expected to be surpassed as procurement of about Rs 4,700 crore and payment of about Rs 4,000 crore have already been reported.

"Efforts made in respect of clearing MSME dues include several rounds of letters written to the GoI Ministries and CPSEs by the Secretary, MSME, followed by personal talks and persuasions," the statement said.
funding piggy bank

ALSO READ

Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Roshni Nadar among 100 most powerful women

The efforts found strong support from PMO and Cabinet Secretary, who wrote letters to CPSEs and government agencies.


An online reporting system was developed by the MSME ministry for CPSEs and central government ministries to report details of total transactions, total payment as well as pending dues at the end of every month.


The report of seven months (May-November) indicates that procurement by central government agencies and CPSEs from MSMEs is on the rise and has, in fact, gone up by almost 2.5 times since May 2020. The payments to MSMEs have also gone up proportionately.


Meanwhile, the pendency of payment has gone down in terms of percentage against procurement value.


However, reports in December show a better trend than in November as per just 10 days of reporting, the statement said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This IoT and SaaS-enabled startup is modernising the facility management and cleaning industry

Vishal Krishna

This startup has been doing Rs 5 Cr business every month by liquidating mobile phone inventory

Thimmaya Poojary

[Startup Bharat] These entrepreneurs from Ranchi started up to digitise non-tech businesses

Apurva P

Bounce to add 4,000 EVs to fleet by Feb, go 100 pc electric by Q3 FY22

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Top events in India's online gaming sector in 2020; Lessons from building an AI startup
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bounce to add 4,000 EVs to fleet by Feb, go 100 pc electric by Q3 FY22

Press Trust of India

For entrepreneurs and investors, Invest in Bavaria is the gateway to the European market

Team YS

Social commerce has the potential to touch revenues of $60-70B by 2030: Bain and Sequoia report

Sindhu Kashyaap

This IoT and SaaS-enabled startup is modernising the facility management and cleaning industry

Vishal Krishna

India attractive destination for investment, has potential for huge returns: Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

COVID-19 impact: Nearly half of Indian millennials report increased borrowing in Aug-Sep

Press Trust of India