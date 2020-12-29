Flipkart Wholesale app logs 75 pc month-on-month growth in customer base

Flipkart Wholesale app, which currently offers fashion products to retailers in 23 cities, witnessed 75 percent month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September, according to a statement.





Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have opted for ecommerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease, the statement said, adding that one in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is from Tier II or Tier III cities.





Flipkart Wholesale has seen huge success with 90 percent month-on-month growth in transactions on its platform since its launch, reflecting kiranas' trust in the Flipkart group, the statement further said.

"Flipkart Wholesale app records 75 percent month-on-month growth in customer base and over 95 percent are from Tier II and Tier III cities across nine states in the country," the statement added.

Flipkart Group's B2B businesses -- Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores -- have seen an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, it noted.





Commenting on increased adoption of ecommerce at Flipkart's B2B businesses this year, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said,

"We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves kiranas' growing needs and helping Indian MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and we will step up our efforts in the coming year as well".

The wholesale app that currently offers fashion products -- clothing, footwear, and accessories -- to retailers across 23 cities has just launched the grocery category in NCR on its platform.