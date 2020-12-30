[Funding alert] Agritech startup qZense raises Rs 4.5 cr in seed round led by Venture Catalysts

By Thimmaya Poojary|30th Dec 2020
The technology platform of qZense enables quality assessment and management of agricultural produce that brings value addition in the entire supply chain of farm to fork
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Agritech startup qZense Labs has raised Rs 4.5 crore in seed round of funding led by Venture Catalysts. The investors in this round were Manish Modi - MD, Mastermind Capital, and Vedant Loyalka - Chairman, Curae Health.


The other investors in this round also included 9Unicorns, The Chennai Angels, Entrepreneur First, and Lumis Partners.


Founded in 2019 by Rubal Chib and Dr Srishti Batra, qZense Labs provides IOT-based solution for quality assessment and management of fresh produce. According to them, the startup provides a non-destructive and accurate qualitative grading of fresh foods across the supply chain to food businesses and retailers.

qzense

qZense Labs founders: Srishti Batra (left) and Rubal Chib

ALSO READ

National Farmers Day: These agritech startups are empowering Indian farmers in times of coronavirus

On the investment, Rubal Chib, founder, qZense, said, We will leverage the capital infusion to bolster our expansion plans by scaling the team and accelerating our marketing endeavours.”


Leveraging its digital platform, qZense aims to empower food businesses and retailers to not only minimize their produce loss, but also determine the optimal margins of freshness. Its software platform offers two products to ensure an effective and seamless delivery of service. The Q-Scan is a handheld scanning device for grading the internal quality. The second product Q-Log comprises olfactory loggers responsible for measuring the quality of produce during storage and in logistics.


Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder & President – Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, said, “The digital boom has undeniably put the Indian agritech industry on the map. The space is witnessing new developments every day, each innovation addressing specific pain points in the sector. One such pain point is managing the quality of fresh produce and minimizing its wastage. qZense is aiming to address and resolve this pertinent issue by leveraging the power of digital technology.


He felt that this startup’s IP is well-positioned to disrupt the market space, which is worth $2 billion.


The startup is already witnessing large use cases in harvesting of sugarcane and vanilla, where non destructive measurement of sugar content is expected to benefit the farmer community.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This agritech startup’s farming-as-a-service is impacting 25,000 farmers

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] This Udupi-based healthy snack brand wants to make natural superfoods like makhana available worldwide

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] DU students’ startup Metvy raises pre-series round from HostelFund

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Aqgromalin raises Rs 2 Cr from angel investors

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here are the top 25 startup stories of 2020 that inspired you; Safeguarding the digital identity against spam calls
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

EV COSMOS ties up with ChargeNet for 500 EV charging stations in India

Press Trust of India

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by UK regulator

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] DU students’ startup Metvy raises pre-series round from HostelFund

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Crypto lending platform Vauld raises $2M from investor

Trisha Medhi

‘Focus on creating meaningful value, and valuation will follow’ – 30 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Here are the top 25 startup stories of 2020 that inspired you; Safeguarding the digital identity against spam calls

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter