[Funding alert] SaaS platform Let's Dive raises $1.7M led by Sequoia’s Surge

By Trisha Medhi|1st Dec 2020
Let's Dive will be use the funding to build experiences to help remote teams eliminate isolation, expand its reach, and build a cross-border product team.
Let's Dive, a platform for remote employee engagement and building team culture, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $1.7 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. Along with Surge, Village Global and angels like Akhil Paul, Anand Chandrasekaran, Job Van, OnDeck, Ravish Naresh, Sai Srinivas, Sunita Mohanty, Utsav Somani, and Zvi Band invested in the startup.


According to the official statement, the startup will be use the funds to further build experiences to help remote teams eliminate isolation, expand its reach, and build a cross-border product team.


Founded in July 2020 by Nitesh Agrawal and Om Prakash, the SaaS platform provides a social space for remote teams to build their culture through fostering better human connections.


Commenting on the new development, Nitesh Agrawal, Co-founder, Let’s Dive, said,

Let’s Dive has already gained strong traction and attracted hundreds of teams to our platform without any marketing. The product’s experience is so unique that teams feel connected within a few hours of usage. With the funding and partnership from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, as well as investors such as Village Global, we look forward to rolling out Let’s Dive to businesses globally to help them create the best possible remote team culture.

The startup claims to have already attracted over 100 teams from 28 countries to its platform. Businesses currently using the platform include teams from Silicon Valley giants like Facebook, Airtable, and in India, some of the biggest tech companies like Swiggy and Hike. Currently, Let’s Dive is an invite-only experience. Companies can apply for access on www.letsdive.io


Surge is Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up programme for startups in India and Southeast Asia. In November this year, Surge announced its fourth cohort of 17 early-stage startups. Apart from Let's Dive, startups that are part of the Surge 04 cohort includes: Aampe, Epsilo, Hashnode, Kyt, LambdaTest, Mod.io, Otoklix, PagarBook, Plum, Richpanel, Shipsy, Studyroom, Tazapay.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

