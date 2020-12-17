Yuvraj Singh-backed healthcare startup Wellversed acquires Sportfit

Delhi-based healthcare and nutrition startup, Wellversed, has acquired Sportfit, a fitness coaching company, for an undisclosed amount.





Wellversed was founded in 2018 by Aanan Khurma, Aditya Seth, and Ripunjay Chachan. It enables the production of customised clinical food products specific to the health requirements of demography or an individual. The startup is backed by investors such as Yuvraj Singh’s YWC Venture Capital, KLUB Works, Shankar Narayanan, Alok Mittal, Govind Rajan among others.





Sportfit, on the other hand, enables health outcomes through physical activities and diet counselling. Founded by Aaris Kalra in early 2019, the startup has a presence across 100+ athletic venues across Delhi, NCR, and was oriented more towards one-to-one physical activity sessions, and diet counselling prior to the lockdown.





With this acquisition, Wellversed aims to scale and strengthen its health transformation programme by incorporating Sportfit’s proprietary coaching methodology and technology for diet and fitness coaching. It aims to further extend its programmes to athletic transformations as well.





Aanan Khurma, Co-Founder & CEO, Wellversed, said, “The acquisition strengthens our position as the fastest growing health transformation player in the country. With the acquisition of Sportfit, we are equipped to cater to all kinds of fitness outcomes that the consumers need.”





Aaris Kalra will now lead the sales of health transformations at Wellversed, along with other key team members of Sportfit, in business development roles.





“Something that excites me about Wellversed is the strong coupling between genuine nutrition products and health coaching that is an integral part of their approach. Since Wellversed excels in the nutrition supply-chain and has hundreds of perfectly crafted functional food products in its portfolio, it increases the pace of health and athletic transformations multiple times,” said Aaris.





Wellversed claims to have already enabled over 12,000 health transformations. It also raised a pre-series A round in October 2020 at Rs 100 crore valuation. Earlier, it also acquired Rimoy Naturals in January 2019, and Ketofy in October 2018.





With Sportfit onboard, the startup aims to enable over 100,000 paid transformations by the end of 2021. Also, the board looks to increase the team size to 100. The company has already gained a strong presence in metropolitan and tier-1 cities and aims at expanding across rapidly growing tier-2 cities as well as entering new international markets in the near future.