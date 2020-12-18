Hospitality industry in the middle of crisis, will overcome setback by innovation: Ritesh Agarwal

By Press Trust of India|18th Dec 2020
Ritesh Agarwal said that though the hospitality sector was badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are few important learnings from the crisis.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Though the hospitality industry is in the middle of one of the toughest crises, it is confident that it will overcome the setback by coming up with new ways of connecting with users, OYO Hotels and Homes founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said on Thursday.

Speaking at the session on 'Reviving the stressed sectors to support the post-COVID recovery for India' at the Assocham Foundation Week 2020, he said that though the hospitality sector was badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are few important learnings from the crisis.

One of the learning is that domestic tourism is the only way of ensuring that we see through this crisis, Agarwal said.


"Within this, I have three broad beliefs, first is that increasingly in India, there are lots of destinations that are unexplored and by use of technology, we should ensure that a large number of them can be explored," he added.


The second is that a sense of comfort on safety and security needs to be brought again in the minds of users and another is that active efforts for road trips as an absolute growth opportunity will enable people to start travelling again, he added.

"Within that, one of the big opportunities we have been focused upon and have been investing in is farm stays," Agarwal said.
Ritesh Agarwal's OYO just hired a new CTO

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO

ALSO READ

Data sciences, tech needs to be given due importance in every industry: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Talking about the macro perspectives for the way forward, he said technology and data will become critical for industry, especially for small hotels and holiday homes.


"For example, a small hotel cannot afford to have a revenue manager on their own. So, being able to have a technology which can automatically enable a large part of jobs that an individual can do is valuable," Agarwal said.

In times to come being able to ensure that "we can, not just hold on to the current ways of innovation, but also come up with new ways of reaching out to users is important", he added.

Innovation is going to be the name of the game and, "the travel industry will no doubt come back to equivalent or ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels in the years to come but the way it comes back will never be exactly the same as it was before," Agarwal said.


India Tourism Development Corporation Chairman and MD G Kamala Vardhana Rao said that when everybody is talking about revival of every industry like civil aviation and infrastructure, tourism is the only sector which is talking about survival.


He, however, added that with various confidence-building measures being taken by the hotels in the country, "we are extremely confident that the hotel industry will bounce back".

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inspired by Elon Musk’s Tesla, this EV startup is building superbikes for India

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this Doctor-turned-entrepreneur is empowering women to be financially independent with GlowRoad

Apoorva Puranik

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

How can digital SMB’s thrive and not just survive the pandemic? Find out at Razorpay’s FTX 2020

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Life lessons from VC Sanjay Swamy and BigBasket’s TN Hari; The startup building Made in India superbikes
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Spacetech startup Pixxel’s first satellite to be launched in February 2021 on ISRO’s PSLV-C51 mission

Shreya Ganguly

Razorpay launches app store and a slew of products; targets TPV of $50B by 2021

Sindhu Kashyaap

Time for India to come up with data protection model: IT secretary

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] OnlineSales.ai raises Pre-Series B round from Ivycap Ventures, Core91, others

Sujata Sangwan

60 US lawmakers urge Biden to extend work authorisations to spouses of H-1B visa holders

Press Trust of India

Indian GDP to contract 7.8 pc in FY21: Icra

Press Trust of India