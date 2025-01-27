In a surprising move, Zoho boss Sridhar Vembu on Monday announced that he stepped down as the company's CEO.

Shailesh Kumar Davey, who is also the co-founder of the firm, has been appointed as the new group CEO. Meanwhile, Vembu will assume the position of Chief Scientist, focusing on deep research and development initiatives.

"A new chapter begins today. In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full-time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission. I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives," said Vembu in a post on X.

Who is Shailesh Kumar Davey?

Davey served as the Vice President of Engineering, ﻿ManageEngine﻿, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation. He co-founded the bootstrapped firm in the mid-1990s and played a crucial role in designing and developing the company’s Rapid Application Development tool for network management.

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation, provides end-to-end IT and security operations management solutions, available both on-premises and in the cloud, for global organisations and managed service providers. It caters to nine Fortune 100 companies.

At Zoho, Davey has led teams in developing network management frameworks and applications for device vendors and OEM (original equipment manufacturers) markets. He was responsible for working on large-scale data handling problems and was actively involved in the implementation of engineering processes across the organisation.

Before being part of Zoho, the newly appointed group CEO served at Tata-IBM for a year on networking-related projects. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras, holding both an MTech in Industrial Management (1995) and a BTech in Metallurgy (1992).

Vembu has posted in a tweet earlier that Davey hails from a Gujarati-Tamilian family.

Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey, on CNBC. He heads our engineering and Labs and I am happy to see him in public. A fascinating factoid: he is a Gujarati-Tamilian with his ancestors in TN for hundreds of years and speaks a heavily Tamil-accented Gujarati at home. That's India! https://t.co/6olbWFVHe1 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) August 7, 2020

According to Tracxn, Davey serves on the board of field staff management and automation software company Simplifii. He also took part in angel funding rounds of Sub-K, a payment solutions company, as well as participated in the seed round of edtech firm WhizKids Media.