India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre announces 14 winning healthtech solutions

The India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre today announced the 14 winning healthtech solutions which are aimed at improving the healthcare ecosystem in the country.

During the virtual inaugural ceremony of ‘Health Talks’, the annual conference of The India-Sweden Innovation Centre, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India announced the winning solutions aimed at solving healthcare problems of accessibility, quality and affordability across the country.

Representational Image

The innovation centre declared, Dr Aakash Kohli from AIIMS Jodhpur, Delhi-based Aarogya AI innovations, Chennai-based Adiuvo Diagnostics, Dr Amit Goyal from AIIMS Jodhpur, Dr Bharat Choudhary from AIIMS Jodhpur, Bengaluru-based Biofi Medical Healthcare India, Kundapura-based Blackfrog Technologies, Bengaluru-based Dozee, Dr Gautam Ram Choudhary from AIIMS Jodhpur, Bengaluru-based Janitri Innovations, Pune-based Jeevtronics, Singapore-based Qritive, Mumbai-based Qure.ai Technologies, and Sweden-based ThermaiScan Technology AB as the winners of the innovation challenge.





“Through this initiative, we aim to enable cross country collaboration between innovators for effective exchange of knowledge and best practices between both the countries. Through the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre, start-ups will be able to co-create, explore solutions from multiple angles and be able to scale-up across borders,” Anders Tofte, Swedish Trade Commissioner to India said in a statement.

Speaking with YourStory, Shubhang Vikas, Co-lead India Sweden healthcare innovation centre, Swedish Trade Commissioner's Office said, “ The initiative is aimed at solving topical healthcare problems spanning across technology, processes and data, digital health in the field of communicable and non-communicable diseases by helping innovators and startups to ideate, deploy and scale up their solutions.”

He added that the challenge was launched in August this year and the winning solutions will be supported, incubated, mentored and funded by India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre

Shubhang explained that the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is a collaboration between the Swedish Trade Commissioner’s Office, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS Delhi), and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur) for developing innovative solutions for management of various healthcare problems in India.





According to Dr Kuldeep Singh, Dean Academics, Prof and Head at Pediatrics Dept, AIIMS Jodhpur, COVID-19 breakout has not only shown the gaps and the challenges of the healthcare sector in India but also helped the stakeholders realise the need for technological disruptions for developing the sector.





He also added that the Indian healthcare sector has potential and needs more innovations on maintaining electronic healthcare data and leverage deeptech such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain among others to make healthcare a predictive model than a preventive model.