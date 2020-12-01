Instagram adds India-first 'Live Rooms' feature to let users go live with up to 3 guests

By Press Trust of India|1st Dec 2020
The early tests for this feature were done in India and now, India is one of the first countries to roll it out more broadly, according to a statement.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Facebook-owned Instagram on Tuesday announced a feature called 'Live Rooms' to help creators go 'Live' with up to three guests, giving users more opportunities to have conversations with their communities and grow their audiences.

The early tests for this feature were done in India and now, India is one of the first countries to roll it out more broadly, according to a statement.

The roll-out for 'Live Rooms' has begun and will be available to everyone in India and Indonesia soon, it added.


The statement said Instagram Live views in India grew 60 percent on a week-on-week basis in March (comparing March 18-24 period with the week of March 11-17).


"Now, with the ability to go Live with up to three guests, creators have more opportunities to have conversations with their communities, and to expand their reach and use cases for Live," it added.


The early test for 'Live Rooms' took place with a few creators in India, including @shereenlovebug aka Shereen Bharwani, @mr.mnv aka Manav Chhabra, and @rohina aka Rohina Anand Khira.


Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director at Facebook India, said creators are at the forefront of pushing culture and creativity on Instagram and the company is constantly innovating to help them express themselves better.

"This year, in particular, has seen extensive use of Live, and as physical distancing norms continue, Live will remain an invaluable feature to bring friends, families and audiences together, and foster meaningful conversations," he added.

Mohan said that from the launch of Reels to the testing and roll-out of Live Rooms, India is playing a crucial role in the way products are being designed for the future.


Instagram noted that while 'Live Rooms' will facilitate greater audience engagement, safety continues to be a focus and the existing safety measures will work on Live Rooms as well.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] CRED nears billion-dollar valuation after $80M fundraise

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Habitat raises Rs 5 Cr from Unitus Ventures and Whiteboard Capital

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] SaaS platform Let's Dive raises $1.7M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Trisha Medhi

A step-by-step guide on how to invest in Bitcoins

Sathvik Vishwanath
Daily Capsule
Putting butter chicken on the world map; Alia Bhatt talks about starting up
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

DBT-inStem develops germicidal-coated face mask to kill bacteria and viruses

Shreya Ganguly

SBI along with NPCI, Japan's JCB launch contactless debit card

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Habitat raises Rs 5 Cr from Unitus Ventures and Whiteboard Capital

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] SaaS platform Let's Dive raises $1.7M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Trisha Medhi

Meet the winners of Chiratae Ventures Pride of India Annual Awards 2020

Team YS

[Funding alert] MSME lender Vistaar Finance raises $30M from FMO

Debolina Biswas