What investors expect from startups in 2021; A Made in India alternative for Zoom

By Team YS|22nd Dec 2020
Investors YourStory spoke to believe that for the best founders out there, COVID-19 is just another opportunity to stand apart.
What investors expect from startups in 2021

Investors

Investors YourStory spoke to believe that for the best founders out there, COVID-19 is just another opportunity to stand apart.


A Made in India solution for online meetings

Startup - Dyte

Abhishek, Dyte

Dyte is a Made in India video calling platform that allows users to integrate plug-ins (apps) right into your video call.


How Hashnode founders won over investors

Hashnode

Fazle and Sandeep

Hashnode is a blogging platform that helps software developers start a blog and find readership from a broader developer community. 


Building a gaming startup out of a garage

PlayerzPot app

PlayerzPot claims to have 2.5 million users

Online gaming startup PlayerzPot drew users from Tier II and III cities in the pandemic. Now, it wants to go beyond fantasy cricket.


5 startups that pivoted during COVID-19

Pivot and Persist

YourStory brings stories of five startups that pivoted from their initial business model to survive, sustain, and solve problems.


Managing buildings using smart OS

Garima Bharadwaj

EnliteResearch has introduced BIOS that the founders claim is the world’s first intelligent, touch-free building operating system.


Making education more inclusive

Giggle Garden 1

Farida Rizwan started My Giggle Garden pre-school where children with special needs play alongside children without disabilities.


Disrupting the dairy industry with tech

Gyan Dairy

Jai Agarwal and Anuj Agarwal, Founders of Gyan Dairy

Launched in 207, Lucknow-based Gyan Dairy, offering 27 dairy products, has carved a niche for itself in the Uttar Pradesh market.


What investors expect from startups in 2021; A Made in India alternative for Zoom
