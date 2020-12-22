What investors expect from startups in 2021; A Made in India alternative for Zoom

Investors YourStory spoke to believe that for the best founders out there, COVID-19 is just another opportunity to stand apart.





Abhishek, Dyte

Dyte is a Made in India video calling platform that allows users to integrate plug-ins (apps) right into your video call.





Fazle and Sandeep

Hashnode is a blogging platform that helps software developers start a blog and find readership from a broader developer community.





PlayerzPot claims to have 2.5 million users

Online gaming startup PlayerzPot drew users from Tier II and III cities in the pandemic. Now, it wants to go beyond fantasy cricket.





YourStory brings stories of five startups that pivoted from their initial business model to survive, sustain, and solve problems.





EnliteResearch has introduced BIOS that the founders claim is the world’s first intelligent, touch-free building operating system.





Farida Rizwan started My Giggle Garden pre-school where children with special needs play alongside children without disabilities.





Jai Agarwal and Anuj Agarwal, Founders of Gyan Dairy

Launched in 207, Lucknow-based Gyan Dairy, offering 27 dairy products, has carved a niche for itself in the Uttar Pradesh market.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!