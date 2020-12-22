What investors expect from startups in 2021; A Made in India alternative for Zoom
What investors expect from startups in 2021
Investors YourStory spoke to believe that for the best founders out there, COVID-19 is just another opportunity to stand apart.
A Made in India solution for online meetings
Dyte is a Made in India video calling platform that allows users to integrate plug-ins (apps) right into your video call.
How Hashnode founders won over investors
Hashnode is a blogging platform that helps software developers start a blog and find readership from a broader developer community.
Building a gaming startup out of a garage
Online gaming startup PlayerzPot drew users from Tier II and III cities in the pandemic. Now, it wants to go beyond fantasy cricket.
5 startups that pivoted during COVID-19
YourStory brings stories of five startups that pivoted from their initial business model to survive, sustain, and solve problems.
Managing buildings using smart OS
EnliteResearch has introduced BIOS that the founders claim is the world’s first intelligent, touch-free building operating system.
Making education more inclusive
Farida Rizwan started My Giggle Garden pre-school where children with special needs play alongside children without disabilities.
Disrupting the dairy industry with tech
Launched in 207, Lucknow-based Gyan Dairy, offering 27 dairy products, has carved a niche for itself in the Uttar Pradesh market.
