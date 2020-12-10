Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices

By Press Trust of India|10th Dec 2020
Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio's president for devices and mobility, said there is a need to provide affordable devices so that people still using 2G handsets can upgrade to 4G and 5G.
Reliance Jio is working with Realme and other organisations to further lower the price of 4G handsets and other connected devices, a senior company official said on Wednesday.


Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio's president for devices and mobility, said there is a need to provide affordable devices so that people still using 2G handsets can upgrade to 4G and 5G.

"Reliance as an organisation...we have done in the past for 4G where benefits of connectivity were made far more affordable through JioPhones. On the other 4G devices, we are working with Realme and other organisations to try and make devices more affordable for people," Dutt said at the India Mobile Congress 2020.

He said Jio is not only looking at the mobile phone segment but also working on other connected devices.


Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said in future 5G will open up a lot of opportunities for innovation which will not be limited to smartphones alone.

Impact of 5G on eCommerce industry

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail gets Rs 5,512.5 Cr from GIC and Rs 1,837.5 Cr from TPG

He said chipsets have played an important role in bringing 5G phones to the maximum number of people.


"I think we are on track to 5G not only in India but globally, and I think MediaTek has quite an essential role to play. We've been hardware providers, I think our job is to make sure that basically we are able to bring 5G devices to the maximum number of people at a price which suits their pocket without compromising on technology aspects of the devices," Sheth said.


Chipsets manufacturer MediaTek India's Managing Director Anku Jain said the company has seen strong adoption of digital technology during the pandemic.

"Going ahead, we are looking at trends like artificial intelligence, robotics, drones and vehicle automation, and these technologies are seen working in tandem with 5G for a smarter lifestyle. In 2021, we expect 5G to open doors for faster, and smarter, connected smart devices," Jain said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

