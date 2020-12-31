[Jobs Roundup] Want to work with Amazon? Apply to these 4 job openings

Amazon, with the aim of being earth's most customer-centric company, says it gets its energy fix from inventing for customers. Reason enough that the people on the team make the US-based ecommerce giant what it is today - valued at $1.7 trillion, it is one of the most valuable companies in the world, second only to Apple.





If you are customer-obsessed, smart, flexible, analytical and passionate about ecommerce, then check out this list of five job openings at Amazon, curated by YourStory.

Studio Operations Associate

Experience required: Minimum two years





Amazon's India Imaging Team is looking for a Studio Operations Associate with an interest in working in a photo studio environment and being part of a global team. The ideal candidate should have some experience working in an operations environment, reporting, and possess the temperament necessary to thrive in our fast-paced, high volume digital studio environment. The ﻿﻿Studio Operations Associate will primarily be responsible for extracting data, reporting, data analysis and management of products coming in and out of the studio. The job requires that each product be received into the company's studio computer system, and then monitored as it makes its way through the photography flow. Additional responsibilities may also include troubleshooting problems, and visual Image QA.





Process Assistant

Experience required: 1-5 years experience in operations





Amazon is a highly data driven company and is also extremely passionate about its customers. Hence, it is vital to ensure that customers get their orders on time meeting the quality standards. The processes at the FCs are largely manual, involving a large number of associates. One of the most critical roles is that of process associates who mentor/guide the other associates towards ensuring that customer expectations are met. The candidate will be required to allocate jobs to the associates, monitor the status of counts and problem solve queues, prepare and implement training and development plans for associates. Warehouse experience would be preferable. Besides, the candidate must have a good command over English language.





Catalog Associate

Experience required: NA





The candidate should be able to perform a variety of tasks including communicating with vendors, vendor managers, brand specialists, fulfillment centers and carrier teams. Duties may also include diving deep on vendor returns, reasons for returning goods back to vendors, vendors’ contractual agreement with Amazon, logistics performance, identifying and correcting errors/complaints, maintaining records of work received and work performed etc. The candidate should also have a typing skill of 40 wpm with 100 percent accuracy.





SLP Coordinator

Experience required: NA





The candidate will be required to join the Fulfillment Center as a member of the senior management team, where he/she will manage, coordinate and implement all aspects of Amazon’s loss prevention strategy.





He/she will be primarily required to analyse loss exposure and loss controls, contract guard services, take steps to mitigate workplace violence, spread awareness around loss prevention and conduct loss prevention programs, among other things. A grasp of Kaizen and Lean methodologies and techniques would be advantageous.





Sales Associate

Experience required: More than one year of experience in sales or business development





As a Sales Associate with Amazon Seller Services, the candidate will be part of the Direct Sales (DS) team which works with third party sellers (including brands, manufacturers and resellers) to grow their ecommerce business offerings by leveraging the best-in-class Amazon capabilities. He/she will be working in a dynamic sales environment, responsible for qualifying, negotiating and closing agreements with third-party sellers who are small/medium businesses to bring them onboard.





These sellers play a key role in influencing product assortment and purchase decisions for 40 million unique visitors per month.





