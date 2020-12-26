[Jobs Roundup] Want to work at India’s fastest unicorn startup? InMobi’s Glance is hiring

Bengaluru-based screen zero platform Glance, a subsidiary of India’s first unicorn InMobi, was launched in 2017. Within three years, it attained unicorn status after raising $145 million from Google and existing investor Mithril Capital.





Delivering content to consumers through their mobile lock feed through AI across entertainment, sports, fashion, news, and other content verticals in a rich, visual format in just a tap; the platform has opened up five job positions to hire talents.

Sub Editor

Experience required: 3-6 years





Glance is looking for a candidate who can create accurate and high-quality copy across all publishing platforms and work on new-age video creation tools, to create short news video capsules with voice overs.





The candidate should be passionate about content across categories (politics, business, sports, entertainment, tech), across formats (video, infographic, short-form, memes, gifs) and across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Roposo. The candidate should be comfortable at using basic video and image editing software to process basic multimedia work.





A fresher, or recent graduate with track record/qualifications/project work that demonstrates excellent language skills and a passion for content and media can apply for this job.





For more information, click here

Senior Sub Editor - Kannada

Experience required: 4-7 years





For the position of Senior Sub Editor in Kannada, Glance is looking to hire candidates who can create high-quality copy across all publishing platforms and work on new-age video creation tools, to create short news video capsules with voice overs.





The candidate should be proficient in Kannada and should be passionate about content across categories (politics, business, sports, entertainment, tech), across formats (video, infographic, short-form, memes, gifs) and across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Roposo. The candidate should be comfortable at using basic video and image editing software to process basic multimedia work.





A graduate in any specialisation can apply for this job.





For more information, click here

Associate Editor - Bengali and Marathi Language

Experience Required: 2-5 years





For its languages vertical, Glance is looking for a candidate who can create accurate and high-quality copy across all publishing platforms and work on new-age video creation tools, to create short news video capsules with voice-overs in Marathi/Bengali language.





The candidate should be passionate about content across categories (politics, business, sports, entertainment, tech), across formats (video, infographic, short-form, memes, gifs) and across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Roposo. The candidate should be comfortable at using basic video and image editing software to process basic multimedia work.





A fresher, or recent graduate with track record/qualifications/project work, who demonstrates excellent language skills and a passion for content and media can apply for this job.





For more information on Associate Editor - Marathi, click here and for Associate Editor - Bengali, click here.

UI Designer (Motion Design and Prototyping)

Experience Required: 3-6 years





Glance is hiring for the position of UI Designer in Motion and Prototyping where the candidate will play an integral role working with the product designers to bring delightful animations and micro-interactions to life with motion design and UI prototyping skills.





To apply for this position, the candidate must have a strong portfolio and showreel of latest works in UI animation and interactive prototypes. A Bachelors, Masters or postgraduate degree in visual communication and fine arts is a plus.





For more information, click here.