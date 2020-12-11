Bill Gates conferred with lifetime achievement award

By Press Trust of India|11th Dec 2020
Gates was conferred with the lifetime achievement award at the TiE Global Summit 2020 held virtually.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Microsoft-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said innovation is the key to solve some of the toughest challenges the world is facing.

Gates was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the TiE Global Summit 2020 held virtually.

"It is an honour to receive this prestigious award from TiE. I always believe innovation is the key to solving the world's toughest challenges whether it is stopping a pandemic, avoiding climate disaster, or just raising human productivity, he said in a recorded message.


Innovators cannot make on their own and need partners and supporters to help them make sure their best ideas make it from the lab to the marketplace, he added.


Along with the Lifetime Achievement Award, TiE has announced various awards under various categories as part of its global summit.


Earlier in March, Microsoft announced that co-founder Bill Gates has left the company's board to devote more time to philanthropy. The 64-year-old stopped being involved in day-to-day operations at the firm more than a decade ago, turning his attention to the foundation named after him and his wife Melinda.


Gates left his CEO position in 2000, handing the company reins to Steve Ballmer to devote more time to his charitable foundation. He gave up the role of Chairman at the same time Satya Nadella became Microsoft's third CEO in 2014. 

"It's been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella in a release.
Bill Gates

Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft.

ALSO READ

Elon Musk becomes second richest person globally as he overtakes Bill Gates

"I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him," Nadella said.


In 2019, Gates added $16.6 billion to his wealth, which is now pegged at over $107 billion.


In an earlier exclusive interview to PTI, he had specifically complimented India's Aadhaar identity system and the country's performance in the financial services and pharma sectors.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This IoT and SaaS-enabled startup is modernising the facility management and cleaning industry

Vishal Krishna

This startup has been doing Rs 5 Cr business every month by liquidating mobile phone inventory

Thimmaya Poojary

[Startup Bharat] These entrepreneurs from Ranchi started up to digitise non-tech businesses

Apurva P

Bounce to add 4,000 EVs to fleet by Feb, go 100 pc electric by Q3 FY22

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Top events in India's online gaming sector in 2020; Lessons from building an AI startup
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bounce to add 4,000 EVs to fleet by Feb, go 100 pc electric by Q3 FY22

Press Trust of India

For entrepreneurs and investors, Invest in Bavaria is the gateway to the European market

Team YS

Social commerce has the potential to touch revenues of $60-70B by 2030: Bain and Sequoia report

Sindhu Kashyaap

This IoT and SaaS-enabled startup is modernising the facility management and cleaning industry

Vishal Krishna

India attractive destination for investment, has potential for huge returns: Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

COVID-19 impact: Nearly half of Indian millennials report increased borrowing in Aug-Sep

Press Trust of India