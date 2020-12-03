MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away

By Press Trust of India|3rd Dec 2020
According to reports, he was undergoing post-COVID treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning at a city hospital.


Gulati (97) was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he breathed his last, sources said.

According to reports, he was undergoing post-COVID treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

Popularly known as the "Spice King", Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2019.


Born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923, Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi.


The 'Mahashian Di Hatti' (MDH) was founded by his late father, Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.


MDH exports spices to countries across the world such as Switzerland, Japan, the US, and Canada. It is one of the biggest brands of spices, and manufactures almost 50 different types of spices.


Despite his age, Dharampal used to take all major business decisions. Three aspects that he believed to be extremely important for his company and product were - sincere work, quality product, and affordable prices. The owner of around 80 percent stake in the company, Dharampal routinely visited his factory and the market to ensure things were running smoothly.


Dharampal also runs Mahashay Chuni Lal Charitable Trust, which facilitates a hospital with 250 beds. It also runs a mobile hospital which reaches out to slum dwellers. Four schools are also being run by this trust, and it provides financial support to people in need.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his tribute to the popular personality.

"Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul," he tweeted.


Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter, "India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace."

Edited by Megha Reddy

