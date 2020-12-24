The COVID-19 pandemic led to a slowdown of the Indian economy, resulting in lower business incomes, salary cuts, and numerous job losses.





An August 2020 report titled “Tackling the COVID-19 youth employment crisis in Asia and the Pacific” by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) estimates job losses for 4.1 million young people.





The worrisome job crisis led Umang Mathur, who has over eight years of experience in advertising, media, and marketing, to launch jobs startup ShortJobs in July 2020 to help people find employment amid the pandemic. Focusing on the gig economy, it aims to democratise the Indian job market using new-age technology.





Mumbai-based ShortJobs is looking to connect people, focusing on those lost their jobs to the pandemic, with companies looking to hire professionals for short-term requirements.





Speaking to YourStory, Umang says, “The current situation has thrown up unprecedented challenges for employers and employees. Employers are looking for passionate individuals more than ever before – experienced and freshers – for part time or short-time expertise jobs while employees are looking for temporary assignments. That is where ShortJobs evolves as an ‘aatmanirbhar’ conduit of connection between the aspiring employee and demanding corporate."

Illustration: YS Design

Finding the right fit

Umang says ShortJobs positions itself as a match-maker with the belief that every position in a corporate has an ideal match of experts available to serve the need.





The jobs startup allows users to find temporary and full-time employment in any field. It claims that the IT, digital marketing, design, and hospitality sectors have been at the forefront of offering employment on contractual basis.

“Our main job is to provide a complete solution to serve the need of short-term engagement – more popularly known in the West as ‘gig jobs’ – looking at the need from an Indian perspective and for the best value-for-money proposition,” he says.

The founder adds that ShortJobs offers various packages and styles of resume making as it is the “most important document required to land jobs”.





“ShortJobs provides employers with a skilled workforce specialised in their own fields. This makes us different from the rest of the players and will help us to sustain in the long run,” he says.

[Image Credit: ShortJobs]

Business and more

ShortJobs operates on a subscription-based model where users can opt for monthly or yearly packages. It also offers personalised service for hiring on commission or services charge basis. Users can also opt for its resume-writing packages.

“The candidate database includes about 10,000 people, and we have a list of around 300-350 companies registered with ShortJobs,” Umang says.

The jobtech startup counts companies such as Zydus Hospitals, Oscar Chemicals, Relegcare, Halewood Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Life, and others among its clients.





According to ASSOCHAM’s data published in January 2020, the Indian gig economy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17 percent to reach $455 billion by 2023. Bengaluru-based GigForce has a similar kind of offering. The platform enables gig workers to connect and get employed for short gigs – a day to a few months - in their locality.





The bootstrapped startup was launched with an initial investment of Rs 8-10 million. It plans to look for external funding in the longer term. It is also looking to create a platform where registered employees can connect with employers to look for jobs.





“In the long run, we would like to focus on upskilling existing employees or job seekers’ who have registered with us and are unable to get a job,” Umang says.