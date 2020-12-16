Myntra expects 65pc rise in traffic during its End of Reason Sale event in December

By Thimmaya Poojary|16th Dec 2020
Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS) will be held from December 20 to 24, and the company is expecting a 4X rise in business as usual (BAU), and 1.5X over the last year’s winter edition.
Myntra, the Flipkart Group's apparel fashion and accessories marketplace, on Wednesday said it will hold its End of Reason Sale (EORS) this month, and expects 65 percent rise in traffic as compared to last year.


Myntra’s EORS — its flagship bi-annual event — is now in its 13th edition, and this time the sale is held under a completely different environment, given the grim backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous End of Reason Sale was held in June this year, where it recorded 30 percent growth in traffic.


Myntra's EORS will be held from December 20 to 24, and the company is expecting a 4X rise in business as usual (BAU), and 1.5X over the last year’s winter edition.

Myntra

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

Speaking on the EORS, Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said, “The 13th edition is thus far the biggest, the fashion-forward customers of the country are going to experience. Our successful omnichannel model — which now has 200+ brands — and expanding the MENSA network, enabling a stronger last-mile delivery with 20,000 partners, will be pivotal in enhancing customers’ shopping experience.”

According to the Myntra CEO, the company will be looking at acquiring one million new customers, and prepare to ship 1.5 crore items by the first week of New Years.


EORS will have over nine lakh styles with participation from 3,000 brands, and Myntra is expecting nearly 50 percent of the contribution to come from Tier-II and beyond markets. It has also scaled up its collection for Myntra Fashion Brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear.


The fashion marketplace is also expecting strong growth in emerging categories such as personal care, kids wear, women’s innerwear, watches, and wearables during the event.

It will also showcase over 6,500 Indian handloom products from over 30+ brands during EORS to provide the impetus for SMEs and the "Make in India" effort. It will also strengthen its partnership with kirana stores, where under the Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation (MENSA), these outlets will cater to three out of every four deliveries.

In a step towards sustainability, Myntra has said over 50 percent of its orders during EORS-13 will be delivered from solar-powered fulfilment centres at Bhiwandi and Bilaspur.

Edited by Suman Singh

