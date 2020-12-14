PIL seeks ban on online gambling sites: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

By Press Trust of India|14th Dec 2020
The plea said despite there being laws enacted by various states prohibiting such activities, a large number of websites providing gambling, betting and wagering games are still accessible in India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking directions to them to take steps to ban websites involved in gambling, betting, and wagering.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of Finance and Electronics and Information Technology as well as the Delhi government seeking their stand.

The plea said despite there being laws enacted by various states prohibiting such activities, a large number of websites providing gambling, betting and wagering games are still accessible in India.


The petitioner, Avinash Mehrotra, has contended in his plea that "all these activities, though expressly prohibited by law, are being carried out because of a lack of enforcement of the laws in question".


Mehrotra, who claims to offer financial advisory services, has also said in his petition that the online gambling system in India is unregulated and its "a great place for carrying out hawala operations, laundering money, etc".

"In fact, it is submitted that Foreign Exchange laws, as well as Income Tax laws, are also likely being violated today by the online gambling websites," the petition has alleged.
Online gaming

ALSO READ

Top events in India's online gaming sector in 2020; Lessons from building an AI startup

It has further said that he had last year moved a similar petition which was disposed of with a direction to the Centre to treat it as a representation and take a decision in accordance with the law.


Subsequently, he was informed by the central government that it did not have the legislative competence to deal with his representation to ban or block websites, his latest plea claims.

Besides a ban on these websites, he has sought recovery of taxes due from persons who played on these sites and those who operate them.

He has also sought a direction to the Centre to 'prosecute the unscrupulous owners/proprietors, and the promoters of the online gambling websites, in accordance with law".


The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2021.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why this Deloitte Director chose to start up in the edtech space after visiting a remote village in Andhra Pradesh

Sindhu Kashyaap

This startup is making online transactions easy and secure without OTPs

Vishal Krishna

Close to 10 crore people will have access to investment products in the next 5 years, says Fisdom’s Subramanya SV

Team YS

[Product Roadmap] Started with 100 loans a month, how StashFin grew to process 150 loans an hour

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Year in review: How was 2020 for edtech, ecommerce, online gaming, and more?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Stellaris Venture Partners and IFC’s AI4Biz announces its first cohort of 10 startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

NITI Aayog looks to set up surveillance information platform to strengthen India's public healthcare system

Press Trust of India

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

Flipkart launches Nokia laptops in India

Press Trust of India

Spice Money ropes in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador in return for minority equity stake

Press Trust of India

Data sciences, tech needs to be given due importance in every industry: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Press Trust of India