Top events in India's online gaming sector in 2020; Lessons from building an AI startup

By Team YS|11th Dec 2020
In 2020, India’s online gaming sector gained tremendously from the coronavirus lockdown, and continued to grow throughout the year.
2020: The year of online gaming

online gaming

In 2020, India's online gaming sector gained tremendously from the coronavirus lockdown, and continued to grow throughout the year.


Lessons from building an AI startup

Ashwini Asokan, Mad Street Den

Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder and CEO, Mad Street Den [Image Credit: 100x Entrepreneur Podcast]

Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder and CEO, Mad Street Den, talks about her journey as an entrepreneur and how she built her AI startup.


Green alternative to EV batteries

Nexus Power founders

Nexus Power is developing batteries for electric two and three-wheelers from crop residue, with the prototype undergoing trials.


Teaching coding to the next gen

Codeyoung_coding startup

Bengaluru-based startup Codeyoung has held 40,000 classes for K-12 students, and raised funds from US-based Guild Capital.


B2B marketplace for smartphones

EOL STOCK

Apoorv Bhatt, founder & CEO, EOL Stocks

EOL Stocks, an Ahmedabad-based B2B marketplace for mobile phones, helps businesses sell unsold stock in a short time.


Brewing success with tea amid COVID-19

Women entrepreneur

Shalini Raj's latest venture, The Infused Kettle, introduces different tea blends, priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 20,000.


Uniting against human trafficking

human trafficking2

On World Human Rights Day, SocialStory looked at the heinous crime of human trafficking, and the impact of the pandemic.


Weaving the journey of The Rug Republic

The Rug Republic

Aditya Gupta, Director, The Rug Republic

Aditya Gupta’s parents started making carpets at their home in Meerut in 1983. Today, The Rug Republic exports to 85 countries.


