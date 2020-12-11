Top events in India's online gaming sector in 2020; Lessons from building an AI startup
2020: The year of online gaming
In 2020, India’s online gaming sector gained tremendously from the coronavirus lockdown, and continued to grow throughout the year.
Lessons from building an AI startup
Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder and CEO, Mad Street Den, talks about her journey as an entrepreneur and how she built her AI startup.
Green alternative to EV batteries
Nexus Power is developing batteries for electric two and three-wheelers from crop residue, with the prototype undergoing trials.
Teaching coding to the next gen
Bengaluru-based startup Codeyoung has held 40,000 classes for K-12 students, and raised funds from US-based Guild Capital.
B2B marketplace for smartphones
EOL Stocks, an Ahmedabad-based B2B marketplace for mobile phones, helps businesses sell unsold stock in a short time.
Brewing success with tea amid COVID-19
Shalini Raj's latest venture, The Infused Kettle, introduces different tea blends, priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 20,000.
Uniting against human trafficking
On World Human Rights Day, SocialStory looked at the heinous crime of human trafficking, and the impact of the pandemic.
Weaving the journey of The Rug Republic
Aditya Gupta’s parents started making carpets at their home in Meerut in 1983. Today, The Rug Republic exports to 85 countries.
