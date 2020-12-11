Top events in India's online gaming sector in 2020; Lessons from building an AI startup

In 2020, India’s online gaming sector gained tremendously from the coronavirus lockdown, and continued to grow throughout the year.





Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder and CEO, Mad Street Den [Image Credit: 100x Entrepreneur Podcast]

Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder and CEO, Mad Street Den, talks about her journey as an entrepreneur and how she built her AI startup.





Nexus Power is developing batteries for electric two and three-wheelers from crop residue, with the prototype undergoing trials.





Bengaluru-based startup Codeyoung has held 40,000 classes for K-12 students, and raised funds from US-based Guild Capital.





Apoorv Bhatt, founder & CEO, EOL Stocks

EOL Stocks, an Ahmedabad-based B2B marketplace for mobile phones, helps businesses sell unsold stock in a short time.





Shalini Raj's latest venture, The Infused Kettle, introduces different tea blends, priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 20,000.





On World Human Rights Day, SocialStory looked at the heinous crime of human trafficking, and the impact of the pandemic.





Aditya Gupta, Director, The Rug Republic

Aditya Gupta’s parents started making carpets at their home in Meerut in 1983. Today, The Rug Republic exports to 85 countries.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!