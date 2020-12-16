Reimagining eCommerce: Shopmatic launches a whole new range of eCommerce solutions for individual entrepreneurs & SMEs in emerging markets.

International e-commerce enabler Shopmatic has announced the launch of disruptive solutions that will revolutionise the e-commerce space. Individual entrepreneurs and businesses will now be able to choose from four different e-commerce solutions - chat selling, social selling, marketplace selling, or selling through web stores. This is an industry-first and these four different eCommerce solutions from Shopmatic will encourage more sellers to go online. These will continue to be available on the Shopmatic platform at the same pricing as before - Rs.50/$1 hosting fees per month + 3% transaction per sale OR Rs. 1000/ $20 a month for a 1-year subscription plan.





Millions of sellers prefer to sell on Chat (WhatsApp, Telegram, Line, etc) or Social Media platforms ( Facebook, Instagram, etc). Shopmatic now powers Chat and Social sellers through an innovative Single Checkout Link that can complete the sale within the channel itself.





For sellers who want to sell across multiple marketplaces ( Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10, etc), Shopmatic’s MarketPlaces solution enables merchants to sell, manage & fulfill their business from the Shopmatic dashboard. Rather than have to upload products in individual marketplace dashboards, Shopmatic merchants will be able to control all key operations from the Shopmatic dashboard, taking away the challenge of individual marketplace dashboard management.





For sellers and businesses who want to create their web stores, Shopmatic will continue to enable them through their powerful ecosystem, complete with all features like payment and shipping integrations, chat and social selling, multiple beautiful templates, domain name, etc.

Apart from creating four different ways to enable eCommerce options for sellers, Shopmatic is truly innovating with a distinct and unique Single Checkout link.

Shopmatic merchants will be able to generate Single Checkout links for their products that they can share across multiple channels- WhatsApp, Facebook, Line, Telegraph, Instagram, emails, SMSes, their websites or any tab/ app enabled on their phones. Buyers can check out within their point of engagement and provide the relevant details - choose product variants, make payments, and select shipping options. With this, sellers can expect to see higher sales with better conversion rates and customer satisfaction as buyers will not need to engage in conversations before making their purchase.





The Single Checkout Link also enables transaction virality, in that buyers can share the same links with their friends or followers, helping sellers benefit from the reach of expanded audiences.





Shopmatic continues its commitment to the success of online sellers by introducing features, offerings, and solutions that simplify their digital journey. The platform’s new e-commerce solutions will build on this customer-focused approach, as Shopmatic’s sellers will now be able to choose their relevant eCommerce solution with Shopmatic’s ecosystem supporting their success.





Speaking on the launch, Anurag Avula, CoFounder and CEO, Shopmatic, said,

“ With years of working closely with small and medium business owners and individual entrepreneurs, we understand the unique needs of different sets of customers. We realise that offering a one solution approach for all sellers makes it challenging for some sellers and caters to a small segment of merchants in emerging markets. With the new solutions, we are extremely excited that we can now bring in millions of sellers in the emerging markets into the eCommerce ecosystem. We are delighted with the exciting innovations of four different eCommerce solutions and the Single Checkout Link that will enable sellers to experience success easily and faster. We believe this to be game changing in our continued desire to support sellers with unique and relevant eCommerce solutions.”

Apart from enabling business owners to decide and design their preferred approach to online selling, Shopmatic is also offering ecosystem packages which consist of starter guides and online consultations covering an array of crucial topics like digital advertising, web-store designing, improving store SEO, social media marketing, and more.





Shopmatic is re-imaging eCommerce by allowing business owners to run their business their way and supporting their customers to ensure their customers succeed.