Shadowfax and SpiceXpress to transport COVID-19 Vaccines at -25 to -30 degrees Celsius

Shadowfax, a 3PL services provider funded by Flipkart and others, will work with cargo airline SpiceXpress to provide a seamless solution in transporting the temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccine.





The company plans to deploy a fleet of over 250 refrigerated vehicles that will provide a speedy and reliable transportation solution for vaccine delivery through a sustainable cold chain network.





Speaking to YourStory, Co-founder Abhishek Bansal clarified that the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t need to be transported at -75 degrees Celsius.

"The COVID-19 vaccine we are going to work with requires us to transport at -25 to -30 degrees Celsius, and we will have to get it from the source to the final destination in less than three days," he said

Recently, several media reports said vaccines developed in the US needed to be moved at -75 degrees Celsius or below.

However, Shadowfax will work with several players in refrigeration to customise deliveries at -25 degrees Celsius.





It will provide logistics support to cover first-mile pickups and last-mile deliveries through a verified network of delivery partners operating across 500 cities covering 7,000 pincodes in India.





It will handle ground services, such as transportation to and from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage, and warehousing, at the prescribed temperature.

Rahul Kumar, founding team member and Head of Network Partnerships, Shadowfax, said, “Agility, speed, and precise handling will be essential considering the sensitive nature of the vaccine.”

He added that the company is geared up with its “technology, people, and delivery expertise to ensure timely and safe deliveries”.





“It has been a tough year and playing a role in bringing relief makes us immensely elated and energised. It is vital to have the right partnership when undertaking a task this critical,” said Rahul.