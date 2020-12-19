Shadowfax and SpiceXpress to transport COVID-19 Vaccines at -25 to -30 degrees Celsius

By Vishal Krishna|19th Dec 2020
Shadowfax will work with over 250 cold storage fleets to move COVID-19 vaccine across more than 7,000 pincodes in the country.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Shadowfax, a 3PL services provider funded by Flipkart and others, will work with cargo airline SpiceXpress to provide a seamless solution in transporting the temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccine. 


The company plans to deploy a fleet of over 250 refrigerated vehicles that will provide a speedy and reliable transportation solution for vaccine delivery through a sustainable cold chain network. 


Speaking to YourStory, Co-founder Abhishek Bansal clarified that the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t need to be transported at -75 degrees Celsius.

"The COVID-19 vaccine we are going to work with requires us to transport at -25 to -30 degrees Celsius, and we will have to get it from the source to the final destination in less than three days," he said

Recently, several media reports said vaccines developed in the US needed to be moved at -75 degrees Celsius or below.

covid-19 vaccine

ALSO READ

Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy confirmed at 91.4 pc: RDIF, Gamaleya Center

However, Shadowfax will work with several players in refrigeration to customise deliveries at -25 degrees Celsius


It will provide logistics support to cover first-mile pickups and last-mile deliveries through a verified network of delivery partners operating across 500 cities covering 7,000 pincodes in India. 


It will handle ground services, such as transportation to and from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage, and warehousing, at the prescribed temperature.

Rahul Kumar, founding team member and Head of Network Partnerships, Shadowfax, said, “Agility, speed, and precise handling will be essential considering the sensitive nature of the vaccine.” 

He added that the company is geared up with its “technology, people, and delivery expertise to ensure timely and safe deliveries”. 


“It has been a tough year and playing a role in bringing relief makes us immensely elated and energised. It is vital to have the right partnership when undertaking a task this critical,” said Rahul.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inspired by Elon Musk’s Tesla, this EV startup is building superbikes for India

Sindhu Kashyaap

Eatfit announces new brand identity with new logo, mascot, and menu

Sindhu Kashyaap

This B2B platform aims to disrupt FMCG sales and distribution for emerging brands

Vishal Krishna

This startup has been doing Rs 5 Cr business every month by liquidating mobile phone inventory

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
The best of Made in India apps of 2020; Meet the women in tech who aced at innovating this year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The 'Winter of Doing' tech externship lets you solve real-world problems with India's top startups

Jerlin Justus

Eatfit announces new brand identity with new logo, mascot, and menu

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Bengaluru-based Perfios is automating credit underwriting decisions for 500+ global BFSI companies

Team YS

Energy, innovation, commitment – creative tips for the pandemic era from Sangeeta Juneja, Founder, Gallery Artchill

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Explore the women-majority world of resellers through these jobs at Meesho

Tenzin Norzom

[Matrix Moments] What changes startups need to make at the workplace if you choose to return to the office

Salonie Ganju