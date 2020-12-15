Shiprocket plans to open 15 fulfilment centres in 2021, launches network in 4 major cities

Ecommerce logistics firm Shiprocket plans to roll out fulfilment centres in 15 locations to facilitate next-day delivery service for purchases made online, the company said on Monday.





The company announced the launch of fulfilment centres in five locations — Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

"Shiprocket fulfilment centres are currently present in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR (Delhi and Gurgaon), Kolkata, and Mumbai with plans to launch 15 more locations in the coming year," the company said in a statement.

The company provides product delivery services to vendors who either directly sell their products to customers or sell on ecommerce portals and use Shiprockets logistic service to deliver their product.





"With the COVID-19 pandemic, ecommerce in India has grown multifold, and along with it, the consumer expectations around instant gratification for every category of online shopping. To address this gap in the market, Shiprocket has launched its own fulfilment network across four major cities," the statement said.

According to Shiprocket, more than 70 percent of shipments in D2C ecommerce take an average of five days to reach buyers, while those through Amazon take less than three days.

Team at Shiprocket

Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders.

It empowers sellers with courier partners across 27,000 plus pincodes across India. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) enabled tools such as CORE (Courier Recommendation Engine), Shipping Rate Calculator, Automatic Inventory Sync, Daily COD Remittance, hyperlocal delivery services, warehousing and fulfilment, and packaging solutions for SMBs.





The startup has more than 17 courier partners including the likes of Delhivery, FedEx, Ecom Express, Xpressbees, Shadowfax, and BlueDart, among others. It ships over three million shipments on an average every month, which is worth over $1 billion annually.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)