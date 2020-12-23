Tech startup Digiboxx plans to hire 5,000 engineers in three years

By Press Trust of India|23rd Dec 2020
NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant virtually launched the Digiboxx service and also registered as the first user of the company's service.
Online file storage and sharing services startup Digiboxx on Tuesday said it is looking to hire 5,000 engineers in the next three years.


The Indian startup is also aiming to onboard 10 million users in the next three years.

"We are planning to hire 5,000 engineers in the next three years. We are currently in double digit and an extremely agile and lean set up," Digiboxx CEO Arnab Mitra said at the launch event of the service.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant virtually launched the Digiboxx service and also registered as the first user of the company's service.


Commenting on the innovation behind the SaaS platform, Amitabh Kant said,

"This is indigenous innovation at its best. I have always maintained that the Indian tech industry can be globally competitive in all aspects and Digiboxx is such an example. Now most of India can store, save and share in India without fear of security threats and data localisation concerns."
Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog

"I am hopeful that this is the beginning of many more such innovations by Indian startups aligned towards the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our dependence on foreign SaaS products will soon be a thing of the past and Digital India will get a boost with such intuitive solutions,” he added.


On the event of the launch, Vivek Suchanti, Chairman, DigiBoxx said,


“We are honoured to have Amitabh Kant launch Digiboxx and register (NITI Aayog) as our very first user. We are determined to make the Government’s #MakeInIndia (#VocalforLocal) and #Aatmanirbhar campaign a reality."

"With Digiboxx we are geared to provide data protection and contribute to the growth of the digital engagement landscape in India. Our efforts will ensure over 5,000 engineers and 10 million users are impacted in the near term reiterating our commitment to India,” added Vivek.

Digiboxx has started offering up to 20 gigabyte (GB) of free online storage in which an user can store and share file size of up to 2 GB. The company's paid service starts from Rs 30 onwards in which users get 5 terabytes of storage space with the single file size of up to 10 GB.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

