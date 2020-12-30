Here are the top 25 startup stories of 2020 that inspired you; Safeguarding the digital identity against spam calls
Top 25 inspiring startup stories
As we get ready to ring in the new, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.
Safeguarding the digital identity
Hyderabad startup Doosra is bringing cloud telephony to the B2C space by giving users a virtual secondary number they can use anywhere.'
The tech journey of Ather's Swapnil Jain
Ather Energy Co-founder Swapnil Jain talks about his entrepreneurial journey and how he developed an IoT-enabled electric scooter.
Growing chemical-free greens with hydroponics
Kaze Living is a D2C brand that provides curated selection of safe, fresh and pesticide-free food to consumers’ doorsteps.
7 innovative women-led startups
From a cloud kitchen to determining customer preference, these tech startups by women entrepreneurs are innovating for a new future.
All you need to know about PSB loans
The scheme for PSB loans in 59 minutes was launched to make access to capital between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 crore easy for the MSMEs.
