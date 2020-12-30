Here are the top 25 startup stories of 2020 that inspired you; Safeguarding the digital identity against spam calls

By Team YS|30th Dec 2020
As we get ready to ring in the new, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.
Top 25 inspiring startup stories

startup

As we get ready to ring in the new, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.


Safeguarding the digital identity

Doosra virtual SIM

Hyderabad startup Doosra is bringing cloud telephony to the B2C space by giving users a virtual secondary number they can use anywhere.'


The tech journey of Ather's Swapnil Jain

Techie Tuesday - Swapnil Jain

Ather Energy Co-founder Swapnil Jain talks about his entrepreneurial journey and how he developed an IoT-enabled electric scooter.


Growing chemical-free greens with hydroponics

Kaze Living

Kaze Living Founders

Kaze Living is a D2C brand that provides curated selection of safe, fresh and pesticide-free food to consumers’ doorsteps.


7 innovative women-led startups

Top women-led startups

(From L to R clockwise)Sonakshi Nathani, co-founder of Bikayi; Sneha Sundaram, co-founder of Kutuki Kids Learning App; Chetana Somavarapu, co-founder of Forward Parcel; Diksha Pande, co-founder of Samosa Party; Niki Khokale, co-founder of Fountain9; Anushka Shetty, co-founder of Plopnow; Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi; co-founders of Hoova.

From a cloud kitchen to determining customer preference, these tech startups by women entrepreneurs are innovating for a new future.


 All you need to know about PSB loans

PSB MSME loan

The scheme for PSB loans in 59 minutes was launched to make access to capital between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 crore easy for the MSMEs.



