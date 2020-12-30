Here are the top 25 startup stories of 2020 that inspired you; Safeguarding the digital identity against spam calls

As we get ready to ring in the new, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.





Hyderabad startup Doosra is bringing cloud telephony to the B2C space by giving users a virtual secondary number they can use anywhere.'





Ather Energy Co-founder Swapnil Jain talks about his entrepreneurial journey and how he developed an IoT-enabled electric scooter.





Kaze Living Founders

Kaze Living is a D2C brand that provides curated selection of safe, fresh and pesticide-free food to consumers’ doorsteps.





(From L to R clockwise)Sonakshi Nathani, co-founder of Bikayi; Sneha Sundaram, co-founder of Kutuki Kids Learning App; Chetana Somavarapu, co-founder of Forward Parcel; Diksha Pande, co-founder of Samosa Party; Niki Khokale, co-founder of Fountain9; Anushka Shetty, co-founder of Plopnow; Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi; co-founders of Hoova.

From a cloud kitchen to determining customer preference, these tech startups by women entrepreneurs are innovating for a new future.





The scheme for PSB loans in 59 minutes was launched to make access to capital between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 crore easy for the MSMEs.





