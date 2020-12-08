Top trends in edtech in 2020; How FreshToHome achieved profitability and revenue growth
State of edtech in 2020
With offline education facing a crisis, e-learning platforms stepped up. Edtech startups also raised record funding in 2020.
Tracing FreshToHome's journey to profitability
Here is how Bengaluru-based FreshToHome became EBITDA profitable in two cities and raised $121 million in Series C funding.
Making education more accessible
Notebook provides educational audio-visual content for the school curriculum, and is also accessible by students from home.
SaaS service that secures online transactions
SAWO Labs is a SaaS-powered one-tap authentication service that claims to bring down the cost of authentication for companies.
AI-driven video analytics tool for businesses
Mumbai-based Diycam uses robotic process automation (RPA) to help businesses enhance efficiency and reduce dependency on manpower.
How these Airbnb hosts are preparing for tourists
As the tourism industry slowly reviving, Airbnb superhosts, Annie Jyrwa and Desna, tell how they are preparing to welcome tourists.
Rehabilitating street dwellers
Inclined towards social work, Manisha Krishnasamy started Jeevitham Foundation to rehabilitate abandoned street dwellers.
Climbing the business ladder with tea
Kolkata-based tea brand Tearaja started its journey with 10 online orders, and now serves more than 10,000 customers.
