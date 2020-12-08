Top trends in edtech in 2020; How FreshToHome achieved profitability and revenue growth

With offline education facing a crisis, e-learning platforms stepped up. Edtech startups also raised record funding in 2020.





Here is how Bengaluru-based FreshToHome became EBITDA profitable in two cities and raised $121 million in Series C funding.





Achin, Founder of Notebook

Notebook provides educational audio-visual content for the school curriculum, and is also accessible by students from home.





Prabhat Sahu of SAWO Labs

SAWO Labs is a SaaS-powered one-tap authentication service that claims to bring down the cost of authentication for companies.





Team at Diycam

Mumbai-based Diycam uses robotic process automation (RPA) to help businesses enhance efficiency and reduce dependency on manpower.





As the tourism industry slowly reviving, Airbnb superhosts, Annie Jyrwa and Desna, tell how they are preparing to welcome tourists.





Jeevitham Foundation

Inclined towards social work, Manisha Krishnasamy started Jeevitham Foundation to rehabilitate abandoned street dwellers.





Manish and Poonam Jain, Founders of Tearaja | Source: Tearaja





Kolkata-based tea brand Tearaja started its journey with 10 online orders, and now serves more than 10,000 customers.





