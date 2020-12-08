Top trends in edtech in 2020; How FreshToHome achieved profitability and revenue growth

By Team YS|8th Dec 2020
With offline education facing a crisis, e-learning platforms stepped up. Edtech startups also raised record funding in 2020.
State of edtech in 2020

edtech

With offline education facing a crisis, e-learning platforms stepped up. Edtech startups also raised record funding in 2020.


Tracing FreshToHome's journey to profitability

FreshToHome

Here is how Bengaluru-based FreshToHome became EBITDA profitable in two cities and raised $121 million in Series C funding.


Making education more accessible

Notebook

Achin, Founder of Notebook

Notebook provides educational audio-visual content for the school curriculum, and is also accessible by students from home.


SaaS service that secures online transactions

SAWO Labs

Prabhat Sahu of SAWO Labs

SAWO Labs is a SaaS-powered one-tap authentication service that claims to bring down the cost of authentication for companies.


AI-driven video analytics tool for businesses 

Diycam

Team at Diycam

Mumbai-based Diycam uses robotic process automation (RPA) to help businesses enhance efficiency and reduce dependency on manpower.


How these Airbnb hosts are preparing for tourists

airbnb

As the tourism industry slowly reviving, Airbnb superhosts, Annie Jyrwa and Desna, tell how they are preparing to welcome tourists.


Rehabilitating street dwellers

Manisha Krishnasamy

Jeevitham Foundation

Inclined towards social work, Manisha Krishnasamy started Jeevitham Foundation to rehabilitate abandoned street dwellers.


Climbing the business ladder with tea

Tearaja

Manish and Poonam Jain, Founders of Tearaja | Source: Tearaja


Kolkata-based tea brand Tearaja started its journey with 10 online orders, and now serves more than 10,000 customers.


Sign up for our Daily Newsletter