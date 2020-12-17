[Funding Alert] VC fund PointOne Capital announces the first close of its maiden fund

By Bhavya Kaushal|17th Dec 2020
The pre-seed focussed venture capital fund plans to gather a total corpus of Rs 50 crore with the aim to invest upto Rs 1 crore per startup.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pre-seed focussed venture capital fund, PointOne Capital, announced the close of the first round of its maiden fund. The Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) registered under category one at the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to gather a total corpus of Rs 50 crore with the aim to invest up to Rs 1 crore per startup.


India is said to be the third-largest startup economy in the world after the US and China. Ravish Ratnam, Managing Partner at PointOne Capital said that with India producing entrepreneurs at an unprecedented rate, the capital needs to catch up too.

He further added, "PointOne has been set up to partner with the founders at the most fundamental stage, one which has the most number of variables (and hidden variables)." 

Further commenting on the first round close, Mihir Jha, Managing Partner at PointOne Capital, said, "Raising funding at a beta stage or pre-PMF stage is challenging for founders — it becomes too risky vis-a-vis the traction for larger VCs unless the founders come with a proven entrepreneurial track record. We are willing to take those risks in favour of the opportunity and the new insights the team brings to the table. Another problem is feedback in cases where an investor is not interested in investing. PointOne believes in changing that paradigm."

Money


ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Info Edge Ventures raises Rs 375 Cr from Temasek as part of Rs 750 Cr fund

PointOne Capital is a sector-agnostic VC fund focussed on investing in technology-enabled startups at the pre-seed and seed stages. It aims to solve the funding gap for startups at the pre-product and revenue or the beta launch phase with very early traction. The fund is founded by Archana Priyadarshini, Mihir Jha, and Ravish Ratnam.


The fund has invested in several startups in the past including B2C neobank Finin, SaaS startups ConnectedH and Opmagic.ai, and several others.


PointOne Capital plans to make at least one investment every month, going forward.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] Polish edtech startup Brainly raises $80M in Series D Round from Learn Capital, others

Sohini Mitter

How this Doctor-turned-entrepreneur is empowering women to be financially independent with GlowRoad

Apoorva Puranik

How AMD’s full-stack, multi-layered features ensure security in a changing world

Akash Malhotra, Director Security Product Management, AMD
Daily Capsule
Drive into the New Year with Nithin Kamath; Bertelsmann India Investments' outlook for 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Meesho is empowering women to be economically independent in these uncertain times

Team YS

This crowdfunding platform has helped transform millions of lives in India by redefining the culture of giving

Team YS

[Funding alert] Polish edtech startup Brainly raises $80M in Series D Round from Learn Capital, others

Sohini Mitter

How can digital SMB’s thrive and not just survive the pandemic? Find out at Razorpay’s FTX 2020

Team YS

[Watch] This year’s funding into edtech startups outshines the last five years: Report

Vishal Krishna

PhonePe crosses 11 million insurance premium payments

Aparajita Saxena