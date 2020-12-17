[Funding alert] Info Edge Ventures raises Rs 375 Cr from Temasek as part of Rs 750 Cr fund

Info Edge Ventures, a Rs 750 crore early-stage venture capital fund backed by Naukri.com parent Info Edge, has received a commitment of Rs 375 crore from Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore.

The fund, which was launched in January 2020, focuses on investments in early-stage technology startups in India.

Since its establishment, the fund has already invested in nine early-stage startups in areas such as ecommerce, digital media, fintech, edtech, healthtech, gaming, and SaaS. These are DotPe, a technology platform digitising brick and mortar businesses via mobile catalogue, offline/online ordering and payments; Bulbul, an influencer-driven video ecommerce platform; Qyuki, a digital creator-focused new-age media company; Fanclash, an e-sports community and engagement platform; Truemeds, a tele-health platform; Rusk Media, a digital company focused on content targeted at millennials; FirstHive, a customer data platform for global enterprises; Polymerize, a SaaS platform for materials companies to accelerate development using AI; and Udayy, an interactive gamified learning platform for kids from Grade I to V.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge

ALSO READ Info Edge sets up alternative investment fund to invest in tech

“We have a deep and long standing relationship with Temasek, having partnered with them at Info Edge, as well as for investments such as Policybazaar and Zomato. We share a common vision and values and we look forward to backing great entrepreneurs in India together,” said Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge.

In addition to backing Zomato and Policybazaar as the first institutional investor, Info Edge Ventures earlier had also invested in technology companies including Shopkirana, a B2B ecommerce platform connecting FMCG brands and retailers; Bijnis, a B2B ecommerce platform connecting manufacturers and retailers in the fashion industry; Shipsy, a global logistics SaaS company; Ustraa, a D2C men’s grooming brand; Gramophone, an agri-tech company providing agronomic insights to farmers coupled with the delivery of agriculture inputs; and Adda247, a government jobs focused online test preparation platform, among other businesses.





“With Info Edge and Temasek as LPs, we have patient capital and a global network to back tech entrepreneurs who are building innovative businesses,” added Kitty Agarwal, Partner, Info Edge Ventures.