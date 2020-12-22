CES 2021 -- the world’s largest annual technology trade show that has historically been held in Las Vegas every January -- will go live as an all-digital experience for the first time ever on January 11-14, 2021.





In its all-new, all-digital avatar, CES 2021, which is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is expected to see more than 150,000 people sign in globally to experience the latest breakthroughs, trends, and innovations in consumer technology, Karen Chupka, Executive Vice President, CES, told reporters at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

In July 2020, the CTA announced that CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience, owing to the global health and safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.





The new all-digital CES 2021, which will be hosted on an online platform created in partnership with Microsoft, will allow attendees from across the world to tune in to listen to global technology majors and innovators, witness the latest product launches, cutting-edge tech innovations, and new technologies, and engage and network with global thought leaders, brands, and startups.

"This new experience will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech, and beyond. Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow," Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA, said.

We’re excited to partner with the Consumer Technology Association, applying our technology, partner ecosystem, and learnings to help deliver the first-ever, all-digital @CES in 2021. https://t.co/WUxN7Mp9K6 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) October 20, 2020

The CES 2021 online platform will enable attendees to have a personalised digital experience, with opportunities to network directly with other attendees and exhibitors.





The all-digital CES 2021 will have more than 1,000 exhibitors -- both established tech majors and startups -- and feature over 100 conference sessions, including one called 'Privacy and Trust with Amazon, Google, and Twitter' with Keith Enright, Chief Privacy Officer, Google, Damien Kieran, Chief Privacy Officer, Twitter, and Anne Toth, Director, Alexa Trust, Amazon Alexa.





Keynote speakers at CES 2021 will include Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, and AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, among others.





LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Intel are among the top tech companies expected at the event this year, while Caterpillar, Volvo Penta, Bose, and SAIC Motor are among the group of new names expected to join other non-traditional tech companies that have been CES fixtures such as Kohler, Procter & Gamble, OMRON Healthcare, and John Deere, among others.